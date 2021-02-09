Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Genshin Impact Purple Creatures: Complete Five Flushes of Fortune easily

Genshin Impact Purple Creatures
Genshin Impact Purple Creatures
Soumyaranjan Behera
ANALYST
Modified 09 Feb 2021, 14:10 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Genshin Impact has revealed the required photographable subjects for the sixth day of the Five Flushes of Fortune event.

The event requires ten photographs of Purple Creatures to grant one of the five shades of colored-cards. Upon collecting all five colors, players can exchange them for a Fortune Trove, which rewards primogems, mystic enhancement ores, and mora.

Genshin Impact Purple Creatures and where to find them

Here are the recommended locations to efficiently complete the Five Flushes of Fortune event, including Electro slimes.

Easiest way

Purple Creature location for Five Flushes of Fortune event: Electro slimes
Purple Creature location for Five Flushes of Fortune event: Electro slimes
Purple Creature: 6 Electro slimes
Purple Creature: 6 Electro slimes

Upon reaching the above-marked location on the map, players will stumble across a yellow-colored, giant Electro slime.

When they get close to that large Electro slime, it spawns six purple Electro slimes that can be photographed from a safe distance. This is the easiest approachable location to obtain six photographs at once.

Advertisement

Also read: Genshin Impact: Hu Tao banner including 4-star characters allegedly leaked

Purple Creature location: Luhua Pool
Purple Creature location: Luhua Pool
Purple Creatures: Electro slimes at Luhua Pool
Purple Creatures: Electro slimes at Luhua Pool

To capture photographs of the remaining Purple Creatures in Genshin Impact, players can teleport to the Luhua Pool and reach the location marked above.

Upon reaching the marker, three Electro slimes will spawn immediately, attacking the player. They can easily capture photographs of these slimes from a safe distance.

Advertisement
Purple Creature: Electro slimes at the Luhua Pool
Purple Creature: Electro slimes at the Luhua Pool

For the last remaining photograph, players can teleport to the boss enemy, "Electro Hypostasis," visible on the map in Mondstadt.

Players can capture an image of the same without entering the arena or triggering it.

Alternative way

Purple Creatures: Electro Cicin mages locations (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)
Purple Creatures: Electro Cicin mages locations (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Other Purple Creatures who qualify as photo subjects for the event are Electro Cicin mages. Above are some of the marked locations where gamers can find Electro Cicin mages in Genshin Impact.

After collecting ten photographs and utilizing all ten films allotted for the day, players can teleport to Liyue Harbor to find Ji Tong and exchange a set of photos for a Fortune Trove, which guarantees 60 primogems and other rewards.

Also read: Genshin Impact: All upcoming characters leaked so far

Published 09 Feb 2021, 14:10 IST
Genshin Impact
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी