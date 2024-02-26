Genshin Impact Pyro Archon leak shows her appearance in a "10/10" rated fanart

Natlan's Pyro Archon is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, the current Pyro Archon's appearance has yet to be officially unveiled, and there's not much information available since the nation is scheduled to be released in version 5.0. Luckily, a group called Team Mew has shared a concept art for the God of War based on an original design.

Interestingly, another reliable leaker called HxG has also vouched for the artwork and has rated it 10/10. However, they have also claimed that it is only one of the several drafts for the Pyro Archon's potential character design in Genshin Impact. Read on for more details.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Pyro Archon potential design in Genshin Impact leaked

Team Mew recently shared a concept artwork of Pyro Archon's potential character design in Genshin Impact. It is highly similar to the previous chibi artwork shared by another user called [email protected], based on Jean's chibi skeleton design.

The character, believed to be the Pyro Archon, can be seen wearing a masquerade mask in the new artwork by Team Mew. She also has hair vents along with white pearls and a large purple feather.

Furthermore, an accessory resembling a bow tie can be seen on the Pyro Archon's chest. The overall clothing also has a carnival/party aesthetic, and the color scheme is mostly white, black, and red.

As mentioned, @hxg_diluc has rated the concept artwork a 10/10 and has vouched for it. They also claimed that this is just one of the many drafts currently available. This implies that the concept art by Team Mew is just one of Pyro Archon's many possible character designs. Travelers can expect more designs in the future.

It is unclear if the leaked design belongs to Murata. Based on the official info, she went missing over 1000 years ago, and the Pyro Archon's current status is still in the air. Whether Murata is even alive is unclear, so if there is a new Pyro Archon in Natlan, the concept art might likely be of them.

The Nation of Pyro will be added in Genshin Impact 5.0. There's still a lot of time, so it is too soon to conclude anything.

