Genshin Impact Pyro Archon leaks: Early stage design and appearance concepts

Natlan is the next nation that will be released in Genshin Impact during the version 5.0 update. It is also the land of war where people worship Murata, the Pyro Archon and God of War. Unfortunately, there's very little information about her since there are not many in-game references. That said, @hxg_diluc and a few other reliable leakers have shared details about the God of War's potential appearance and early designs.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the Pyro Archon's rumored appearance.

Note: The designs are subject to change since they are merely based on leaks and are not official.

Genshin Impact Pyro Archon's potential appearance and early designs leaked

A user called [email protected] recently shared a sticker, claiming it to be an early Pyro Archon design. Interestingly, the leak was also disclosed by @hxg_diluc, who is a pretty reliable source. They also stated that this is only an early design, similar to the initial blue-and-white concept artworks of Gaming.

According to @hxg_diluc, it seems that the chibi sticker's skeleton is based on another Genshin Impact character named Jean. However, the overall design, hairstyle, mask, and skin color draw inspiration from a real concept for another character. The clothes are also likely to be slightly different from what is shown in the sticker.

Based on the sticker design, it seems that Murata is fair-skinned despite other Muratans having darker skin tones, such as Vennessa, the founder of Mondstadt's Knights of Favonius. Natlan's Pyro Archon also appears to be wearing a purple feather on her hair as an accessory.

In addition, the leaker initially claimed that, unlike in the sticker, the God of War doesn't wear a bow tie, and her attire might be based on a carnival theme or a bullfighter.

That said, @hxg_diluc later suggested that there are multiple versions of Murata's potential design at the moment and hinted that there is another draft in which the Pyro Archon is wearing a bow tie. It is also speculated that the bow tie is only a decoration, and it is placed right above Murata's chest, similar to where Navia's sapphire is located.

It is worth mentioning that the current status of the Pyro Archon Murata is officially unknown since she went missing over 1000 years ago. This means that it is doubtful whether she is even alive or if there's a new Archon. Genshin Impact players can only wait for more official information about Murata's whereabouts.

