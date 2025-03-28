Natlan 5.5 Radiant Spincrystal locations in Genshin Impact

Radiant Spincrystals are unique items in Genshin Impact that can be used in the Serenitea Pot to change the realm's music. These crystals can unlock the specific OST of the area in which it is found. It was first added in version 2.4, and subsequently, every area in the game includes a few of these items. There have been a total of 147 Spincrystals in the game since then.

With the release of Genshin Impact version 5.5, five new Spincrystals have been added to the new map. But to unlock some of these, you must complete a few World Quests. This article will show the location of all the Spincrystals available in the Natlan 5.5 update.

All Radiant Spincrystal locations in Genshin Impact 5.5 Natlan

Locations 1-3

Radiant Spincrystals 148-150 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first location has three different Spincrystals, but a small prerequisite exists to unlock them. First, you have to teleport to the waypoint in the above picture, turn left, and keep going straight. You will find an NPC called Kulemana, and talking to her unlocks a challenge.

Once you complete her challenge of collecting 15 Buoys, you can claim the three Radiant Spincrystals lying in front of the NPC.

Location 4

Radiant Spincrystal 151 (Image via HoYoverse)

To collect the Spincrystal in this location, you will have to complete either one of two World Quests released in version 5.5. You can either finish the 'A Brief History of Rocks' or the 'Investigator of Ancient Ruins' quest. Upon completing the challenge, you will unlock a Spiritway at the location of this quest.

Riding this leads you to the top of the Volcano. Then, you need to unlock the teleport waypoint near the entrance of Ancient Sacred Mountain. After you unlock the waypoint and reach the location, you will encounter a Qucusaurus nest upon turning back. You will find the shiny Spincrystal over here, along with some food items.

Location 5

Radiant Spincrystal 152 (Image via HoYoverse)

You must complete the World Quest Nahuatzin's Leap - Path to the Flaming Peaks to unlock this location. Doing so will unlock a new area called the Ancient Sacred Mountain. After progressing through the sequel of the Nahuatzin quest, you should see a teleport point shown in the above picture. You will find the Spincrystal lying just ahead of this waypoint.

