Genshin Impact Rattan Immortals web event guide: How to get 120 Primogems

Genshin Impact has released a new web event called Rattan Immortals to celebrate the Lantern Rite festival. It is a fun event in which you must place the rattan figures based on the shape shown on the storyboard. The event features eight different themes with three stages each. Completing all of them will net you several in-game rewards, including Primogems, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Hero's Wit, and event items.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to play the new Genshin Impact Rattan Immortals web event.

Genshin Impact Rattan Immortals web event guide

The Rattan Immortals web event has already begun and will end on February 9, 2025. You can click here to participate in it.

How to play Rattan Immortals

After the tutorial prompts on the screen are gone, click on Start to play the first stage. You must move the rattan figure's joints using your mouse and adjust its pose to match the shape on the storyboard. This will clear the first challenge and unlock the next stage. However, to play the new stage, you must obtain Knots by completing some daily objectives in Genshin Impact.

You can obtain up to 40 Primogems by completing all the rattan figure stages.

How to obtain Knots

Complete in-game objectives (Image via HoYoverse/Web Event)

You can obtain Knots by completing daily missions, which include:

Log in to the web event daily.

Log in to Genshin Impact daily.

Claim Commission Rewards 4 times daily.

Use 60 Original Resin daily.

Enhance any Artifact one time daily.

Collect one Liyue local specialty in another player's world daily.

Defeat a total of five slimes in another player's world daily.

These missions will refresh daily at 4 am (server time) until the end of the event.

As mentioned, the web event has eight different themes (Immortal Tales). Unlocking all of them will take a while since the number of Knots one can obtain in a day is limited.

Obtain Story Inspiration

Gain Story Inspiration (Image via HoYoverse/Web Event)

You can also gain Story Inspiration as you complete more Immortal Tales challenges. Accumulating more Inspirations will unlock up to 80 Primogem rewards, meaning you can obtain up to 120 Primogems in total from the web event. The event will end on February 9, 2025, so there's enough time to complete it and obtain all the freebies.

