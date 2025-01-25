Genshin Impact 5.3 Lantern Rite character locations

The Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact 5.3 is finally here. It is one of the most popular events in the game, and this year's edition is called Springtime Charms. During the event, you can meet several playable characters at different locations and interact with them. This includes characters from other regions, like Eula, Chiori, Cyno, and Tighnari. Moreover, you can give them customized invitation letters.

This article will cover the locations of all the characters in Genshin Impact 5.3's Lantern Rite event.

Genshin Impact 5.3 Lantern Rite: Liyue Celebrates and Eight Adepts Face a Hidden Calamity character locations

Make Gift Envelopes for the characters

Gift Envelope (Image via HoYoverse)

Before meeting all the characters, making Gift Envelopes for them is recommended. You can give these letters to them and unlock event-exclusive dialogues. Do note that you can only give the letter without the "friends" icon on the envelope.

Amber

Amber is on the bridge near the Opera House (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Amber on the bridge near the Opera House in Liyue Harbor. She will tell you that she and Eula are on a break from work and visiting Liyue after hearing about the Lantern Rite festival.

Chiori

Chiori is at the port (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiori is located at the port northeast of Amber's location. If you give her the letter, she will thank you before asking if you know who designed the lanterns so she can meet them and get inspiration for her clothing.

Cyno

Cyno can be found near the bridge (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southeast waypoint in Liyue Harbor and cross the bridge behind you to find Cyno. You can interact with him and listen to some of his puns and dad jokes.

Eula

Eula can be seen checking out vases and pots (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southern waypoint again and use the street near the toy seller to find Eula looking at pots and vases. She will tell you that she and Amber split up to buy souvenirs for everyone at the Knights of Favonius.

Tighnari

Tighnari is taking a break at the docks (Image via HoYoverse)

After meeting Eula, head east to find Tighnari taking a break at the industrial docks staring at the sea.

This concludes the locations of all the characters in Lantern Rite 2025. More locations will be updated once the remaining quests are unlocked.

