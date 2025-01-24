Genshin Impact Springtime Charms event guide: Game modes, characters, rewards, and more explained

The Springtime Charms event is the main event in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 5.3 update, and it serves as the festive celebration held as part of the Lantern Rite Festival. This limited-time event offers players the chance to immerse themselves in a unique Lantern Rite-themed story, and play fun mini-games. There are also exclusive rewards, including Primogems, a free 4-star character outfit, and even a 4-star character of players' own choice.

That being said, this article will provide all the details related to the Springtime Charms event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 5.3 Springtime Charms event guide

Event duration and eligibility

Springtime Charms event duration (Image via HoYoverse)

The Springtime Charms event runs from January 24, 2025, at 10 am (server time) to February 9, 2025, at 03:59 am (server time). Gameplay modes unlock sequentially throughout the event period, allowing participants to engage with new challenges over time.

To participate, players must reach Adventure Rank 20 and complete the Archon Quest "Song of the Dragon and Freedom." Completing the Archon Quest "Incandescent Ode of Resurrection" and the Story Quests "Lagenaria Chapter: Act I" and "Papilio Charontis Chapter: Act I" is recommended for the best event experience.

Event overview

Springtime Charms event overview (Image via HoYoverse)

The Springtime Charms event is divided into four distinct gameplay modes, each offering unique mechanics and challenges. Here is an overview of all four game modes in the event:

Immortal Combat

Immortal Combat is a unique and fun mini-game (Image via HoYoverse)

In this mode, players face off against rattan figures while managing falling blocks in a Tetris-like arena. They can move, rotate, and accelerate the descent of blocks to form groups of four or more matching colors, which clears them from the field.

Clearing blocks enables the rattan figure to attack the opponent and gain energy. Chain Clears, triggered by consecutive block clears, boost attack power and energy while also deploying obstacles on the opponent’s side. Rattan figures have unique skills that provide buffs or hinder opponents when fully charged. The mode includes single-player challenges as well as a two-player mode for duels.

Additional challenges within Immortal Combat include Friendly Contests and Full-Force Faceoffs, where opponents deploy blocks with negative effects on the player’s field.

Drills by Lamplight

Drills by Lamplight is a combat-based mini-game (Image via HoYoverse)

This combat-focused mode tasks players with selecting and utilizing Secret Stratagems to increase their team’s power and scoring potential. Stratagems are divided into three types:

Stratagems of Engagement : Boost points from defeating opponents.

: Boost points from defeating opponents. Stratagems of Assault : Increase score multipliers when team members score points.

: Increase score multipliers when team members score points. Stratagems of Variation: Temporarily multiply the points scored by the team. These effects can be refreshed if triggered again while active.

After each wave of opponents, players earn a final score based on factors like base points, difficulty multipliers, and activated Stratagems. The total score is calculated and awarded at the end of the drill.

Custom Gift Envelope

Players can help favorite characters design Gift Envelopes (Image via HoYoverse)

Players help their in-game companions design Gift Envelopes to their liking. Companions provide suggestions during the crafting process, and once the envelope meets their specifications, the task is complete. This mode highlights creativity and customization in a festive setting.

Festive Travel Journal

You can find unique toys like this scattered across Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

This mode involves exploring Liyue Harbor to interact with festive toys and complete specific tasks. Activities include activating Fortune Coins, using Launch Tubes to display specific patterns, and utilizing Sightseeing Scopes to discover scenic views.

Completing these objectives increases event progress and unlocks exclusive rewards. Launch Tubes can also fire fireworks when aligned correctly, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Event rewards

A free Xiangling outfit is one of the many rewards from the Springtime Charms event (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can earn various rewards by completing challenges across the different gameplay modes. As part of the Lantern Rite Festival, they can also increase the Festive Fever to unlock some exclusive limited-time rewards, such as the free 4-star Xiangling outfit "New Year’s Cheer" and a 4-star Liyue character selector. Additional notable rewards include Primogems, Hero's Wits, and Crown of Insight.

