Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss Guide: Strategies and best team comps

The Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss has brought with itself a fresh set of enemy lineups and challenges. This cycle of Spiral Abyss features enemy bosses from Natlan, such as the Wayward Hermetic Spiritseeker, Tenebrous Mimiflora, and Tenebrous Papilla. These enemies require special strategies and combat techniques to defeat, making a good team composition very necessary.

This article provides a guide on the best team compositions to use for Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss. There are also some tips and strategies to defeat the enemies easily and achieve a full clear.

Best strategies and team compositions for Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss

Floor 11

Best teams for Floor 11 in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

The Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder gives all party members a 75% DMG bonus. This means that teams with Pyro main DPS characters will be the best picks for this floor.

Some teams that you can use for Floor 11 of the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss are:

First half

Mavuika + Citlali + Xilonen + Bennett

Mavuika + Furina + Xilonen + Bennett

Kinich + Emilie + Xiangling + Bennett

Lyney + Furina + Kazuha + Bennett

The first half of Floor 11 can be cleared comfortably with AoE DPS characters. Apart from the Ley Line Pyro DMG Bonus disorder that you obviously need to take advantage of, the last chamber in the first half of Floor 11 features enemies such as the Frost Fall Abyss Herald and the Cryo Abyss Mage. This makes Pyro characters essential to being along.

Second half

Arleccchino + Zhongli + Yelan + Chevreuse

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Furina + Yelan

Clorinde + Fischl + Thoma + Chevreuse

Raiden Shogun + Zhongli + Xiangling + Chevreuse

The second half of Floor 11 mostly focuses on tanky enemies such as the Secret Source Automation: Hunter-Seeker, Ruin Drake: Earthguard, and Veteran Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasms.

To deal with these enemies, it is best to bring along characters who are good at single-target damage. Do remember that any Hydro DPS/hypercarry will be useless in Chamber 3 (against the Water-Spouting Phantasms, who are immune to Hydro DMG).

Floor 12

Best teams for Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

While Spiral Abyss Floor 12 generally has no Ley Line Disorder, the 5.3 Spiral Abyss has a Ley Line Disorder in Floor 12, which is actually a blessing in disguise. The following is the Ley Line Disorder for Floor 12:

First half : Pyro DMG dealt by all party members' Normal Attacks is increased by 75%.

: Pyro DMG dealt by all party members' Normal Attacks is increased by 75%. Second half: Nightsoul-aligned DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 75%.

Based on these, a Pyro-centered team would be the best option for the first half, while a team with Natlan characters would be ideal for the second half.

The following are some teams you can use in Floor 12 of the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss:

First half

Arlecchino + Zhongli + Furina + Yelan

Arlecchino + Citlali + Rosaria + Bennett

Wriothesley + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Hu Tao + Citlali + Yelan + Xingqiu

Melt teams are very good for the first half of Floor 12, specifically because of the Solitary Suanni's presence in Chamber 2. You will need a Cryo and a Pyro (or Hydro) unit to stun the Solitary Suanni in its two phases, which will ensure you have a greater attack window. Thus, a Pyro DPS with a Cryo sub-DPS is the best choice for the first half of Floor 12.

Second half

Mavuika + Citlali + Xilonen + Bennett

Mavuika + Furina + Xilonen + Bennett

Kinich + Emilie + Xiangling + Bennett

Mavuika + Ororon + Chevreuse + Clorinde

Chamber 1 of the second half of Floor 12 features the Wayward Hermetic Spiritseeker enemy, who spawns several reflections of herself. All of these have Cryo shields that you need to take down before you can attack the actual enemy.

Characters belonging to the Natlan Masters of the Night-Wind tribe (such as Ororon and Citlali) can freeze these spawns in place, so that you can take down their shields quickly without them attacking you.

For the second half of Chambers 2 and 3, focus on destroying the Tenebrous Mimiflora and Tenebrous Papilla's Void Wards by using Natlan characters (or other characters who have fast attacks). Once their Void Wards have been destroyed, quickly defeat them before they can regenerate the Void Wards.

