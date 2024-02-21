Genshin Impact Receiver of Friends From Afar event guide

Genshin Impact 4.4 has dropped its first Phase II event. The Receiver of Friends From Afar event introduces a new way to look at cooking. For every dish, you will have to prep the ingredients, mix them, and cook them properly as per your customer's request. How you decorate your finished dish also matters for aesthetic purposes.

This article serves as a comprehensive guide for the Receiver of Friends From Afar event. You will learn all the mechanics to prepare dishes and earn tons of Primogems in Genshin Impact for your future gacha pulls.

Receiver of Friends From Afar event guide in Genshin Impact

Receiver of Friends From Afar takes place after the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact. New event quests and challenges will unlock every two days. During each challenge, you will have to prep, mix, and cook ingredients to create dishes that cater to customer's tastes.

Follow the quest navigation to start cooking (Image via HoYoverse)

To perform this, make sure you have completed the prerequisites:

Reach Adventurer Rank 28

Must complete Archon Quest Chapter I Act II “A New Star Approaches”

If yes, then simply follow the event quest navigation until you receive your first recipe from Smiley Yanxiao.

How to perform Prepping, Mixing, and Cooking process

The Receiver of Friends From Afar event is divided into three steps to prepare each dish in Genshin Impact. Here is a quick overview:

Step 1: Prepping

Step 2: Mixing

Step 3: Cooking

In-game POV of prepping (Image via HoYoverse)

The first step is to prep the ingredients. During this step, press Space on your keyboard or tap on the knife icon when the pointer is inside the yellow zones. Repeat this process for all ingredients in the recipe. The pointer will keep moving back and forth five times. So, you have ample time to complete this step.

In-game POV of mixing (Image via HoYoverse)

The next step involves mixing the ingredients in the event. Click on Start and hold the icon on the screen, or hold Space on your keyboard. Release only when the pointer is inside the yellow zone. Every time you perform this correctly, the yellow zone will change locations. The event will indicate how many times you have to repeat this process.

In-game POV of cooking (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Cooking is the last step in this Genshin Impact event. Similar to the first step, the pointer will move back and forth. You simply have to time press the button or press Space at the right moment.

How to plate your dish in the Receiver of Friends From Afar event

Once your dish is complete, you can also decide how you want to decorate your plate. Click on swap ornaments to change the following:

Vessel

Accessory

Add-On

Note that future challenges may require their dish to have certain ornaments.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.