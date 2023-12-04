Genshin Impact reclaims #1 spot in Gacha Revenue Rankings following Furina's successful debut

Genshin Impact has reclaimed its spot as the number one game in the Gacha Revenue Rankings for the month of November. Following the Hydro Archon Furina's release on November 8, players flocked to the title to obtain this limited-time character.

As per the rankings of the gacha games provided by Sensor Tower, the title generated a revenue of a whopping 54,000,000 USD in November, the highest of any other gacha game in the market. Goddess of Victory: Nikke and Honkai: Star Rail claimed the second and third spots on the list, respectively.

Let's take a look at the game's rankings and revenues before and after the release of Furina in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact tops the gacha revenue chart in November 2023

The November report of Steam Tower's monthly revenue rankings of gacha games has revealed Genshin Impact to be the highest-earning game in the category. While the title had been surpassed by other games like Fate/Grand Order and its sister game, Honkai: Star Rail, in the previous months, it has returned to the top spot following Furina's release.

Furina, as seen in her demo (Image via HoYoverse)

The aforementioned character is the Hydro Archon of Fontaine and is a 5-star Hydro unit. The entity boasts a unique playstyle and a top-tier character. Furina's popularity resulted in Genshin Impact earning 54,000,000 USD in November, ensuring their first spot on the list.

To put things into perspective, here is the game's ranking in the previous months of 2023 before Furina was released:

October: Second Place, 39,000,000 USD

Second Place, 39,000,000 USD September: Third Place, 38,000,000 USD

Third Place, 38,000,000 USD August: Third, 32,000,000 USD

Readers can see a huge surge in the numbers after this 5-star made her appearance on the gacha banners. This is also evident in the revenues of the Furina and Baizhu banners in the Chinese iOS market.

HoYoverse earned 5,142,214 USD from the banner sales during the first half of version 4.2. Furina and Baizhu's banner became the second highest earning banner on the Chinese iOS market, after Nahida and Yoimiya's banners from version 3.2.

Considering a fan-favorite character like Navia will be arriving in the upcoming 4.3 update, and the title will celebrate Lantern Rite in 4.4, it will be interesting to see if HoYoverse's open-world RPG will be able to defend its first place in the gacha revenues ranking in the coming months.

