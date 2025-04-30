Genshin Impact releases new redeem codes for Nod-Krai promotion

During the Genshin Impact 5.6 live stream on April 25, 2025, the devs announced that players would get an update for the Song of the Welkin Moon web event. Since April 25, Genshin Impact has been releasing new posters for the upcoming factions in Nod-Krai on their social media accounts.

However, HoYoverse took to their X account on April 30, 2025, to announce a special program for the same date. Apart from the announcement, they also revealed new redemption codes to promote this special program.

This article lists all new redeem codes, when they will expire, and also how to use them.

Genshin Impact redeem codes for Nod-Krai promotion

Genshin Impact announced a special program that will reveal behind-the-scenes details about the upcoming region, Nod-Krai, on April 30, 2025. The special program will also go live on Twitch and YouTube on the same date at 8:00 am (UTC-4).

In the same post, they also announced new redemption codes to promote the upcoming live stream, which are as follows:

FATUI - 30 Primogems

30 Primogems FROSTMOONSCIONS - 30 Primogems

30 Primogems LIGHTKEEPERS - 30 Primogems

30 Primogems THEWILDHUNT - 30 Primogems

30 Primogems VOYNICHGUILD - 30 Primogems

Players are advised to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they expire on May 3, 2025, at 12:00 am. (UTC-4). The rewards from the above codes stay in your mail for 30 days, so make sure to claim them all before that.

Steps to redeem these codes

Players can redeem the above codes in Genshin Impact using two different methods.

How to redeem in-game

How to redeem codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to redeem these codes in-game:

Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner of the game-screen.

from the top-left corner of the game-screen. Click on the settings menu.

menu. Go to the Accounts tab and select the Redeem code option.

and select the option. Paste the code and click on Redeem . The rewards will be automatically mailed to you in-game.

. The rewards will be automatically mailed to you in-game. Repeat these steps for the remaining codes too.

How to redeem on the HoYoverse website

How to redeem codes from the HoYoverse website (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to redeem the above codes from the HoYoverse website:

Open the HoYoverse redeem codes website on any browser.

Use your account details to log in to this website.

Confirm your Server and Character nickname before entering the codes.

and before entering the codes. Paste the codes in the Redemption code space and click on Redeem .

code space and click on . Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.

The rewards should be mailed to you in-game.

