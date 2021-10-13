Genshin Impact Redeem Code for October 13: Get 60 Primogems and Mora for free

BSPD3ZRXU985 is the new Redeem Code for Genshin Impact players to use on October 13.

Redeem Codes are an easy way for gamers to get free rewards in Genshin Impact. However, they are time-sensitive. Genshin Impact players should use this new Redeem Code as soon as possible. 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora aren't too much on their own, but they're still free rewards for something that takes less than a minute to do.

One can redeem this code the same way they would with any previous Redeem Code. Genshin Impact 2.2 is a new update, so there may be more Redeem Codes to look out for in the future.

New Genshin Impact Redeem Code: A guide to get free rewards on October 13

The mail associated with this Redeem Code (Image via Genshin Impact)

The image above showcases what the rewards are and how the player can claim them. There are only 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora, yet it's a free reward that gamers can access immediately today.

How to use a Redeem Code

This is how the Paimon Menu looks like in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Today's code is BSPD3ZRXU985. One can choose to copy it or manually type it out; it doesn't matter as long as the player enters it in the appropriate text box.

Open the Paimon Menu. On the bottom left, there should be an icon that looks like a gear. If one hovers over it, it will say "Settings." Click on it.

The player should be here now (Image via Genshin Impact)

If the player did everything correctly, they should be in a menu like the one shown above. The settings that are relevant to the player redeeming the code is "Account." Select it to proceed to the next step.

They should see three things:

User Center

Redeem Code

Privacy Policy

It's the second one that players will use to redeem their free rewards. Click on "Redeem Now."

Enter the code here (Image via Genshin Impact)

This menu will allow players to either enter the code manually or paste it; either way works. Once the player has the code looking precisely like the one shown in the image above, they should click on "Exchange."

It was a success (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also Read

If the player enters the code today, they should see "Redemption Complete." It will then notify them to check their mail for their free rewards.

If the player sees "This Redemption Code is already in use," it means they have already used the code. Genshin Impact players who see an "Invalid Redemption Code" should know that they entered the wrong code.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Did you use this Redeem Code already? Yes No 1 votes so far