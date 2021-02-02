Genshin Impact releases character demo of Xiao

Genshin Impact has released the character demo for its most awaited gacha character, Xiao.

With the title "Xiao: Doombane", the character demo has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Genshin Impact. The demo showcases Xiao's combat abilities, elemental skill and bursts, through cinematic footages.

Character Demo - "Xiao: Doombane" | Genshin Impact



Ephemeral circumstance. Perpetual agony. The inexpiable hatreds of the past.



Across the millennia of calamity and the soul-searing weight of sin, the Yaksha vows to purge all evil.https://t.co/6MJhJb68oM#GenshinImpact #Xiao — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 2, 2021

Genshin Impact Character Demo - Xiao: Doombane

Xiao can be seen dodging enemy attacks, awakening his inner power, and taking his Yaksha form to fight enemies in visually stunning cinematic shots. Xiao has been the most awaited 5-star character in Genshin Impact since its inception.

Since his closed beta testing footage leaked and went viral in the Genshin Impact community, the character has built tremendous hype prior to release. After numerous leaks, rumors and speculations about him getting nerfed with the final release, Genshin Impact is finally letting the players get their hands on the character to find out his true potential for themselves.

Xiao is a 5-star character in Genshin Impact, who wields a polearm and deals anemo elemental damage. Xiao is also known by his Yaksha name, "Alatus," "Conqueror of Demons" or "The Vigilant Yaksha," and was once summoned by Liyue's Geo Archon, Morax, as one of the five Yakshas to protect Liyue from the demonic spirits.

According to the game's lore, Xiao is the only known surviving Yaksha among the five.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact Xiao: Ascension materials and Juvenile Jade explained

Xiao can perform up to 6 rapid strikes with his polearm as his normal attack, called "Whirlwind Thrust," or he can consume stamina to perform an upward thrust as the charged attack.

Xiao's elemental skill, "Lemniscatic Wind Cycling," allows him to strike a high-speed dash, dealing Anemo elemental damage to enemies in his path. Upon using the elemental burst "Bane of all Evil", Xiao puts on his Yaksha mask and gains increased jumping ability, attack damage and AoE, all at the cost of HP.