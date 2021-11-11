Genshin Impact releases new chibi stickers of Tartaglia and Thoma

A new batch of 'chibi' emoji stickers of various Genshin Impact characters have been released in the game, which includes both Childe/Tartaglia and Thoma.

Paimon’s Paintings Set 10 will be available today across all regions and servers and will be introducing the new set of emojis to Genshin Impact’s chat feature.

“Greetings, Travelers! The latest emojis from Genshin Impact is now available: Paimon's Paintings include a collection of chibi emojis of various Genshin Impact characters. We hope you like them! Paimon will continue to paint more cute emojis for everyone.”

Emojis play a big role in adding an element of fun to the online and multiplayer aspects of Genshin Impact. It allows players to communicate with each other in various ways and makes it much easier to convey thoughts and emotions rather than conventionally typing it out.

A new batch of emojis have arrived in Genshin Impact

#GenshinImpact The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/CXB0wP8ho5

Paimon’s Paintings Set 10 will contain the emoji stickers for Childe/Tartaglia, Thima, Hu Tao, and Xinyan, along with a couple of stock samurai ones.

These will be 'chibi' stickers. Hence, they will be miniature caricatures of the characters showing an array of fun emotions.

Moreover, with Genshin Impact version 2.3 right around the corner, there might be another set of new emojis that players can get their hands on in the next major update.

With Itto and Gorou dropping in during the second banner of the update, miHoYo might look to release Paimon’s Paintings Set 11 that contains the emoji stickers for the two new playable Geo characters.

miHoYo announced the Livestream event for Genshin Impact version 2.3 yesterday, which is scheduled to air on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5). The event will go over some of the major updates that players can look out for in December, which will include introducing the movesets for the new characters, along with a new collectible, which might include a new batch of emoji stickers.

