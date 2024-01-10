Genshin Impact Rightful Reward guide: How to get, stats, and characters to use on

Rightful Reward is a craftable weapon in Genshin Impact that was introduced after the release of Fontaine. This 4-star item is a great F2P-friendly option for polearm characters with abilities based on HP. Moreover, this weapon also lets you restore the wielder's energy, ensuring more uptime on their Elemental Burst.

Players can obtain this weapon from Fontaine's blacksmith and use it on appropriate characters. In this article, players will learn everything they need to know about the Rightful Reward in Genshin Impact.

Everything you need to know about Rightful Reward in Genshin Impact

Rightful Reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials introduced a new set of five craftable weapons with the release of Fontaine. One of these is Rightful Reward, a 4-star polearm whose blueprint you have to obtain before you can craft it.

You can interact with Fontaine's blacksmith to get your hands on the blueprint using these in-game resources:

Bulle Fruit × 10

Pluie Lotus × 10

Condessence Crystal × 10

After acquiring the blueprint, you can forge and enhance Rightful Rewards for your polearm characters.

Do note that you will need a Midlander Polearm Billet to craft it. This is a rare forging item needed to make 4-star polearms from Sumeru and Fontaine. You can obtain this Billet as a reward from the former region's trounce domains or Vanarana's Favor.

Additionally, you can also create your own Midlander Polearm Billets by converting your existing Northlander Polearm Billet and Dream Solvents on the crafting bench.

You will need these for the Fontaine polearm in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

You will need the following to forge one copy of Rightful Reward:

Midlander Polearm Billet x 1

Condessence Crystal × 50

White Iron Chunk x 50

Mora x 5000

At max enhancement, the Fontaine craftable polearm can offer 565 Base ATK and 27.6% HP as secondary stats. It also has a weapon passive, Tip of the Spear, which restores energy for the wielder when they are healed. Depending on its refinement, the wielder can restore around 8/10/12/14/16 energy.

This passive can be triggered once every 10 seconds and will also work when the wielder isn't on the field.

Suitable characters to use Rightful Reward in Genshin Impact

Some of the best characters for Fontaine craftable polearm (Image via HoYoverse)

Rightful Reward may be one of the best F2P weapons for many HP-based polearm characters. Here are some of them:

Chevreuse

Mika

Yaoyao

Thoma

Candace

Zhongli

Equipping the polearm on Thoma, Candace, and Zhongli will help them acquire more HP and shield strength. Do note that you will need a healer to trigger the passive. This is not the case for Chevreuse, Mika, and Yaoyao. All three can easily trigger the weapon passive and quickly restore energy to ensure more uptime on their Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact.