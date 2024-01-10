5 best characters for Rightful Reward polearm in Genshin Impact

Rightful Reward is a new 4-star craftable polearm in Genshin Impact. Players can obtain its blueprint from Fontaine's blacksmith by exchanging some in-game resources. At max enhancement, this weapon can offer 565 Base ATK and 27.6% HP as secondary stats. This makes the weapon suitable for all the characters with HP-based abilities.

Furthermore, this HP-based polearm weapon has a passive ability that provides energy to the wielder when they are healed. This will be helpful for units that can use additional sources for their high energy requirements. This article will highlight five characters who should ideally wield Rightful Reward in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Genshin Impact 4.3: 5 ideal polearm characters for Rightful Reward

1) Chevreuse

Chevreuse (Image via HoYoverse)

Chevreuse is a 4-star unit that debuted through Genshin Impact 4.3 banners. She is a Pyro Poleram user with a supportive kit. She can provide debuffs and buffs to her party members. Not only is her Elemental Skill the major source of her personal damage, she can also heal active characters with it. This healing is based on her max HP, making her the best candidate for Rightful Reward.

The base ATK and HP secondary stats will help her with personal damage and larger heals per tick. Furthermore, she can also trigger the weapon passive on her own and provide herself with additional energy particles. This way, she will have more uptime on her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact.

2) Mika

Mika (Image via HoYoverse)

After Chevreuse, Mika is the next best character for this Genshin Impact weapon. This is another support unit with a kit that increases a party member's ATK speed. He can also provide heals to the entire team with his Elemental Burst, which has a 70 energy cost.

That said, by equipping the Fontaine craftable polearm, Mika can perform even more heals since they are based on his max health.

This weapon cannot compete with Black Tassel, which provides more HP as a secondary stat. However, the additional energy from the Rightful Reward's passive makes up for its lower HP. It also allows Mika to span his Elemental Burst, which means more heals for the entire team.

3) Yaoyao

Yaoyao (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite her 4-star rarity, Yaoyao is one of the more famous characters in Genshin Impact when it comes to supporting Dendro teams. This Liyue-based entity is a Dendro Polerarm unit and also has a support-type kit. She can use both Elemental Skill and Burst to provide heals.

Similar to the previously mentioned characters, her healing is also based on max health. This makes her a suitable wielder of Rightful Reward. Its HP secondary stats contribute nicely to her total HP. Moreover, she can use the additional energy provided by this weapon's passive to spam her Elemental Burst.

4) Zhongli

Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli is the only 5-star character who can use the Rightful Reward in Genshin Impact. The Geo Arhcon has been the strongest shielder in the game for a while and can shield the entire party with his Elemental Skill. With the help of this Fontaine craftable polearm. You can increase Zhongli's HP and further strengthen his shields.

However, he cannot trigger the weapon passive on his own. He needs a healer in the party to heal him so the ability can be activated for him.

5) Thoma

Thoma (Image via HoYoverse)

Thoma is the last candidate ideal for Rightful Reward in Genshin Impact. This Inazuman character is a 4-star unit with Pyro's vision. He is also well-known for his shields, which are decent but not as strong as Zhongli's. This means having the HP% polearm will further strengthen his shield.

He also shares the same problem as Zhongli, as they need a healer in the party to trigger the weapon's passive. Do note that despite the additional ER from the weapon passive, you will have to use Energy Requirement (ER) sands on his main stats.