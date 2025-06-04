Genshin Impact's Capitano VA calls out SAG-AFTRA as the union reportedly declines the "Last, Best, and FINAL offer"

The SAG-AFTRA controversy has been raging for quite some time, and it looks like it might now be reaching a climax. After months of strikes where EN VAs withheld work till the SAG-AFTRA agreement was signed, video game companies have now presented a "Last, Best and Final Offer" to SAG-AFTRA. While most of the gaming community, including some voice actors, had hoped that this would finally bring an end to the strike, SAG-AFTRA revealed in an Instagram livestream held a few days ago that they were not satisfied with the offer and would not be accepting it.
Following the reported rejection, hundreds of people took to social media to express their disappointment with the decision. Among them was Genshin Impact Capitano VA Chris Tergliafera, who addressed certain issues that he, as a paying SAG-AFTRA member, was unhappy about. Read on to find out more about the concerns raised by Capitano's EN VA regarding the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
Genshin Impact: Capitano's EN VA calls out SAG-AFTRA for failing to keep their members in the loop
Ever since the SAG-AFTRA Instagram Q&A live was held (wherein the Chief Negotiator and Negotiating Committee Chair announced that they had rejected the companies' "Last, Best and Final offer"), there has been a wave of backlash against the union. Not only the gaming community as a whole, but some of the English voice actors associated with HoYoverse games have called out SAG-AFTRA for this decision.
Genshin Impact Capitano's VA took to X to bring up his grievances with SAG-AFTRA's treatment of the offer from the video game companies and of the situation in general. He mentioned that none of the members had been informed or emailed about the recent developments, and had to find out about them via the Instagram live Q&A. He further brought up the fact that they were all paying members of the union, and their voices deserved to be heard before a final decision regarding the companies' offer could be reached.
Interestingly, Tergliafera had mentioned this in a comment on the Instagram livestream as well, where he had replied "Let us Vote". This is also not his first time asking for fair voting conditions, as he had previously posted on X mentioning how the offer should be put to vote among all members, and not decided upon by a select group of SAG-AFTRA leaders only.
