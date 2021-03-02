Genshin Impact's Hu Tao banner released in Asia, set to arrive in America within next 12 hours

Genshin Impact fans are finally getting their hands on the eagerly awaited 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Hu Tao.

Players in Asia are already pulling the character, maxing her out, and dealing insane amounts of damage. American Genshin Impact fans should expect her banner within the next 12 hours, where the 5-star character can be pulled along with increased rates for Razor, Chongyun, and Xingqiu.

Genshin Impact's Hu Tao release

Information on Hu Tao has been available online for quite some time now. Generally disliked by many other Genshin Impact characters, she's a troublemaker who likes to prank others. Her sense of humor is just as ghastly as her profession, something that others do not seem to appreciate.

Hu Tao is the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, a person vital to managing Liyue's funerary affairs. She does her utmost to flawlessly carry out a person's last rites and preserve the world's balance of yin and yang. Aside from this, she is also a talented poet whose many "masterpieces" have passed around Liyue's populace by word of mouth.

Whether or not others in the game like her, fans have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the fiery funeral director. With her Guide to Afterlife skill, Spirit Soother burst, and passive abilities like Flutter By and Sanguine Rouge, Hu Tao seems to fill the role of high-risk, high-reward DPS. She can significantly increase output damage while also being able to heal herself.

YouTube is already being hammered by users who have maxed out Hu Tao and building her out to deal some insane amounts of damage. Only time will tell if she ranks among the Genshin Impact S tier characters.