Genshin Impact server status, downtime, and 4.5 update countdown

The Genshin Impact 4.5 update will go live on March 13, 2024. The developers have announced that the server maintenance of the new patch will begin at 6 am (UTC+8) and is estimated to last five hours. During this time, the game servers will be offline, and Travelers cannot log in to the game. Once the maintenance ends and the new update is online, players will receive 600 Primogems as compensation.

The first phase banners will also be available after the version 4.5 update. This article will cover the server downtime timings and feature a countdown that shows the time left until the update release.

Genshin Impact 4.5 maintenance, server downtime timings, and countdown to update release

As mentioned, Genshin Impact developers have announced the version 4.5 update maintenance schedule. The update will begin on March 13, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8), and the server downtime is expected to last around five hours, meaning the servers are expected to be up by 11 am (UTC+8). Travelers cannot play the game until the servers are online post-maintenance.

Here's a list of local dates and timings for the Genshin Impact server downtime before the version 4.5 update across different time zones:

NA (March 12, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Central Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

EU (March 12-13, 2024)

Western European Time: 10 pm - 3 am

Central European Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Eastern European Time: 12 am - 5 am

Asia (March 13, 2024)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

Here's a universal countdown that shows the exact time left until the server downtime ends and the new update is online:

Once the update is live, Travelers will receive 600 Primogem rewards as compensation for the time taken in server maintenance.

Genshin Impact 4.5 update pre-installation

V4.5 Pre-Installation (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has released the 4.5 update pre-installation function on PC and mobile. Travelers can use this feature to download some of the in-game resource files in advance and speed up the update process once the servers are online.

PC users can update the game launcher and get the files by clicking the Game Pre-Installation icon next to "Launch". Meanwhile, mobile players can use the pre-install feature on the login page or via "Resources" in the in-game settings.

