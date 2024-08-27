Genshin Impact server status and downtime schedule for 5.0 update

Genshin Impact will soon release its version 5.0 update on August 8, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8). Before it goes live, the developer will conduct the scheduled maintenance, during which the game's servers will experience downtime. Naturally, many must be curious about the server status since players cannot access the game when the server is down.

This article provides the complete schedule for Genshin Impact 5.0 maintenance for all major regions, along with a universal countdown reflecting the time until the servers go down.

Genshin Impact server status and downtime hours for today

The Genshin Impact version 5.0's server maintenance will begin on August 28, 2024, at 6 am (UTC +8) and last until 11 am (UTC +8). While players can complete their daily tasks right now, as the game is currently accessible, the server status will soon change to offline for five hours once the maintenance begins. Fans are recommended to finish all their version 4.8 activities by then.

Here's a countdown showcasing the time until the server downtime begins:

Additionally, here is the complete schedule of Genshin impact 5.0 maintenance duration for all major regions:

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : August 28, 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM

: August 28, 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : August 28, 6 AM to 11 AM

: August 28, 6 AM to 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : August 28, 6 AM to 11 AM

: August 28, 6 AM to 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : August 28, 7 AM to 12 PM

: August 28, 7 AM to 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): August 28, 7 AM to 12 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : August 27, 11 PM to August 28, 4 AM

: August 27, 11 PM to August 28, 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) : August 28, 12 AM to 5 AM

: August 28, 12 AM to 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): August 28, 1 AM to 6 AM

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : August 27, 3 PM to 8 PM

: August 27, 3 PM to 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : August 27, 4 PM to 9 PM

: August 27, 4 PM to 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT) : August 27, 5 PM to 10 PM

: August 27, 5 PM to 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 27, 6 PM to 11 PM

Once the server status reverts to online following the maintenance, players can experience the new contents of the 5.0 update and partake in the new quests, events, and more. They will also have the opportunity to summon Mualani (5-star Hydro) or Kazuha (5-star Anemo) from the Event Wish banners.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

