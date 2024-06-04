Genshin Impact servers downtime schedule for today (June 5)

Genshin Impact 4.7 is set to release today across all regions simultaneously. The developers have also confirmed that the server downtime for the new update will begin on June 5, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8). Furthermore, the maintenance is estimated to last five hours, so players can expect the update to be live by 11 am (UTC+8). That said, not all Travelers can relate to this time zone.

Therefore, this article will cover the Genshin Impact server downtime schedule across different regions for the upcoming 4.7 update.

Genshin Impact 4.7 server downtime starting and ending timings

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned earlier, the Genshin Impact server downtime will begin on June 5, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last around five hours. It is also worth highlighting that the patch will be available on June 5 in most regions, but for American servers, it will be June 4 because of different time zones. That said, the update timing is still the same for everyone.

Travelers can refer to the list of timings for some of the major regions below to check the exact maintenance schedule for their area:

America (June 4, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (June 4 - 5, 2024)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asia (June 5, 2024)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Once the maintenance is over and Genshin Impact version 4.7 is live, players will receive 600 Primogems as compensation in their in-game mailbox.

Pre-installation function

Version 4.7 pre-installation function (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has also released a new pre-installation function for the upcoming version 4.7. Travelers can use this feature to download some files in advance to speed up the update process once the servers are online. The pre-installation function is only available on PC and mobile devices.

Here are the file sizes on both platforms:

PC: 18 GB to 21 GB

18 GB to 21 GB Mobile: 1.6 GB to 1.9 GB

Players are recommended to use the feature and pre-install files to enjoy the new content faster.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback