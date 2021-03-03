Genshin Impact servers are partially down in America: Fans rush to Twitter for confirmation

Genshin Impact's servers are currently facing problems in parts of America as fans are surprised by the sudden connection errors. Following the unprecedented incident, Genshin Impact players have rushed to Twitter to confirm the same and interact with other fellow travelers.

Rip Genshin Impact NA Servers😔 — imaclassicman19 (@ansaria45169926) March 3, 2021

Genshin Impact servers are partially down: Fans rush to Twitter for confirmation

According to players who were online and playing the game when the incident happened, Genshin Impact suddenly displayed a pop-up showing the "Connection Timed out" error message. Some players were confused at first, while some were panicked by this continuous error notification. Eventually, players rushed to Twitter to check if they were the only victims of the error or whether it was a common issue for the gamers in America. After confirming that Genshin Impact is down in parts of America for a while, fans relieved themselves and took the opportunity to throw some trolls at Mihoyo.

Please help. I’ve been disconnected so much from Genshin- I- is it my internet? Is anyone else experiencing this? I play on the North American server- has the gods finally claimed me as a Razor main? pic.twitter.com/prRM4TLUIY — whimSICKal (@SiWhim) March 3, 2021

so....i was running in genshin as childe. I had just got done swimming. was running. ran out of stamina......

and childe just suddenly died. he had full hp.

and he died X,D

then the server disconnected me cuz I apparently timed out LOL — Silverfrost0909-CEO OF KAEBEDO (@Silverfrost0901) March 3, 2021

whats going on with the genshin servers pic.twitter.com/XeWgzwSd55 — Nιყα ♮ | 8.7k primos for venti (@seongjunii_) March 3, 2021

Downdetector confirming Genshin Impact's server outage hotspots

Downdetector, the universal server-status detector, has also confirmed parts of the North American region are facing connection issues. According to users commenting on the same for the time being, the problem persists on PC, Mobile, and PS4 platforms, which do not allow them to log back in after forcefully kicking them out of the game.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Mihoyo addressing the issue. However, it seems like it is a minor issue that will be fixed in a short time. Players across Europe, Asia, and Taiwan have not reported outages during this time. Meanwhile, players are advised to wait patiently until Mihoyo addresses or fixes the issue in their region. Until then, players can read the new leaks about the upcoming leaked boss enemy in Genshin Impact, Abyss Herald, by clicking the following title.

