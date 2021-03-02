Genshin Impact: One of Abyss Herald's abilities leaked ahead of its official introduction

According to some recent leaks, Abyss Herald is going to make an appearance in Genshin Impact very soon. It is one of the top-tier Abyss creatures.

Genshin Impact is planning to introduce new storylines, new characters, new weapons, and stronger enemies with the upcoming updates.

Genshin Impact: One of Abyss Herald's abilities leaked

The leak came from one of the active leakers in the Genshin Impact's Twitter community, Genshin_intel.

According to the leaks, Abyss Herald will possess a unique power to affect on-field characters' skill cooldown period. When a character's elemental skills are in cooldown, getting hit by the Abyss Herald's unique Hydro slash can extend the cooldown period for a longer duration.

The leaked Abyss Herald is believed to be of Hydro elemental type, which will allow him to use the Hydro slash. The other elemental Abyss Heralds may possess unique abilities that may differ from this effect.

Everything known about Abyss Heralds in Genshin Impact

As displayed in the leaked design, the Abyss Herald wears a blue cape and has an inhuman body. During the latest archon quest, Bough Keeper: Dainsleif, the Abyss Herald (Hydro) had been mentioned by in Genshin Impact multiple times.

In the quest, Dainsleif comes to Mondstadt looking for the traces of an Abyss Herald.

By the end of the world quest, Dainsleif can't find any trace of it and has to return empty-handed. According to him, Abyss Heralds work under the Abyss Order and commands the comparatively weaker- Abyss Mages.

Twitter user Lumie, who is known for her fan art and Genshin Impact leaks, has posted the renders of the Herald with its approximate height. The Herald's height is believed to be 294cm or 9 feet and 7 inches in Genshin Impact.

