What are the chances of getting Hu Tao from Hu Tao's banner in Genshin Impact?

The chances of getting Hu Tao from Hu Tao's banner in Genshin Impact.
Soumyaranjan Behera
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature
Genshin Impact has finally released Hu Tao's banner, featuring herself and the 4-star characters Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Chongyun with a boosted drop rate. Players are now confused whether to wish for her or not with their hard-earned Primogems.

Genshin Impact: What are the chances of getting Hu Tao from Hu Tao's banner?

Hu Tao
Hu Tao's banner "Moment of Bloom" (Image via Mihoyo)

5-star characters usually have a base drop rate of 0.6% in the character banners. However, the promotional characters have their drop rates increased by 1% for a limited time in their event banners. This means that there is only a 1.6% chance of unlocking Hu Tao in the "Moment of Bloom" banner with a single wish.

Genshin Impact's pity system guarantees a 5-star character for every 90 wishes. That being said, there is only a 50% chance of that character turning out to be Hu Tao.

If players get a standard 5-star character instead of Hu Tao as pity in the event banner, their next 5-star character is guaranteed to be Hu Tao within a maximum of 90 wishes. Some fans believe that there is a soft-pity around 80 wishes, which grants a 5-star character without needing 90 wishes.

Characters with Boosted drop rate in Moment of Bloom banner
Characters with Boosted drop rate in Moment of Bloom banner

Chances of getting 4-star characters

The 4-star characters Xingqiu (Hydro), Xiangling (Pyro), and Chongyun (Cryo) get their drop rates boosted for the banner's duration. During this time, the base probability of getting a 4-star item will be 13%, and the chances of getting a 4-star item in 10 wishes will be 99.4%.

The term "4-star item" does not mean a 4-star character in all cases. It can be a 4-star weapon as well.

Hu Tao's banner "Moment of Bloom" is only available in Asia and will be arriving in a few hours in other regions.

Published 02 Mar 2021, 18:36 IST
Genshin Impact
