What are the chances of getting Hu Tao from Hu Tao's banner in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has finally released Hu Tao's banner, featuring herself and the 4-star characters Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Chongyun with a boosted drop rate. Players are now confused whether to wish for her or not with their hard-earned Primogems.

Genshin Impact: What are the chances of getting Hu Tao from Hu Tao's banner?

Hu Tao's banner "Moment of Bloom" (Image via Mihoyo)

5-star characters usually have a base drop rate of 0.6% in the character banners. However, the promotional characters have their drop rates increased by 1% for a limited time in their event banners. This means that there is only a 1.6% chance of unlocking Hu Tao in the "Moment of Bloom" banner with a single wish.

Genshin Impact's pity system guarantees a 5-star character for every 90 wishes. That being said, there is only a 50% chance of that character turning out to be Hu Tao.

If players get a standard 5-star character instead of Hu Tao as pity in the event banner, their next 5-star character is guaranteed to be Hu Tao within a maximum of 90 wishes. Some fans believe that there is a soft-pity around 80 wishes, which grants a 5-star character without needing 90 wishes.

Characters with Boosted drop rate in Moment of Bloom banner

Chances of getting 4-star characters

The 4-star characters Xingqiu (Hydro), Xiangling (Pyro), and Chongyun (Cryo) get their drop rates boosted for the banner's duration. During this time, the base probability of getting a 4-star item will be 13%, and the chances of getting a 4-star item in 10 wishes will be 99.4%.

The term "4-star item" does not mean a 4-star character in all cases. It can be a 4-star weapon as well.

Hu Tao's banner "Moment of Bloom" is only available in Asia and will be arriving in a few hours in other regions.

