Genshin Impact has released a new web event called Shadows in Motion. It begins on August 9, 2023, and ends on August 15, 2023, lasting only seven days. You can participate in this web event and earn up to 120 Primogems for free by completing a few simple tasks. The web event will present a toybox containing five miniature landscapes, and inside it are Sights from Mondstadt to Fontaine.

You must take three photos of different Sights from each landscape to unlock the Primogem and other in-game rewards. This article will guide travelers on how to play the new Shadows in Motion web event.

Genshin Impact Shadows in Motion web event guide

Click on the toybox to enter (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on the landscape to start taking photos (Image via HoYoverse)

To participate in the new Shadows in Motion web event, you can head to the official Genshin Impact Twitter account. It is really simple, and you can earn 120 Primogems for free. To start, follow the tutorial and do what it tells you, such as clicking on the toybox and the landscape, as shown in the images above.

Select a Sight from the notice bar on the left and take photos (Image via HoYoverse)

The tutorial will continue in the first stage of the web event and will teach you how to take photos of Sights. The notice bar on the left side of the screen will show you the things you need to take photos of in each landscape.

The easiest and fastest way to take pictures is to click the Sights on the notice bar. Doing so will automatically focus on the location that needs to be photographed. Now, tap on that location and take the photo.

Obtain Stamina to unlock the landscape (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the first stage, you can move on to the next landscape and take new photos. However, you will need Stamina to unlock the next location. To obtain it, you must complete a few simple daily tasks, such as logging in to Genshin Impact, doing Daily Commissions, and using Original Resin, as shown in the image above.

Unfortunately, unlocking each landscape consumes 70 Stamina, and you can only obtain up to 100 Stamina a day, so you must log in to the web event on multiple days to get all the rewards.

Primogem rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the rewards you can obtain after completing the Genshin Impact Shadows in Motion web event:

Primogems x120

Mystic Enhancement Ore x8

Hero's Wit x9

Mora x60,000

Sanctifying Unction x3

It is important to note that the rewards cannot be obtained once the event has ended, so it is advised that you collect all the rewards in time.