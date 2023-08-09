5 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact that take the longest to unlock

Some of Genshin Impact's hidden achievements can take a very long time to get because of their requirements. The length of their associated tasks is either hard due to certain limitations that players must fulfill or because they must wait several real-life days. Either way, it can be a hassle for some Travelers attempting to complete them.

Content that can take a long time to do aren't always the hardest. Some of the following hidden achievements are easy to get, but the nature of unlocking them can be troublesome for one reason or another.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of Genshin Impact's hidden achievements that could take some players a long time to do

1) Unswerving & A Very Long Engagement

This hidden achievement is either something you can get instantly or one that you can never acquire, depending on if you have a friend or not. It's a nightmare for solo players because it's impossible to get.

In order to get Unswerving, you need to find somebody to join your world and have them stand with you in Yaoguang Shoal inside a heart-shaped rock formation.

Finding somebody to do it with you could be a bit of a hassle, especially if you have no friends who enjoy Genshin Impact. Not to mention, some players would never discover Unswerving on their own and would only know about it through a guide. It's not intuitive to get, especially since you wouldn't have a reason to be in a small, insignificant part of the map otherwise.

Note that constructs do not help you solve this minor puzzle. As an honorable mention, A Very Long Engagement is even more complex than Unswerving, but you need two friends to help you out. However, it would be boring to talk about the same issues as Unswerving yet again since it's a matter of whether you have friends or not.

2) Open to Interpretation

Hidden achievements available in only a single Commission that you may or may not get for weeks is never a good sign, contrary to the Commission's name.

To get Open to Interpretation, you must do the following in Good Sign:

Attack all pigeons

Scare the dogs away

Get rid of all the fish

Either burn or blow away the leaves

Note that Love Is All Around is the opposite hidden achievement, requiring the player to find all the signs of love. Due to how Good Sign works, you need to complete this Commission multiple times to get a single hidden achievement.

A Genshin Impact player's best bet to get the Good Sign Commission consistently is to set their desired Commission location to Liyue in the Adventurer's Handbook. Even then, they have no guarantee of getting it.

3) Friends the World Over

This hidden achievement is something that virtually every veteran Genshin Impact player will unlock just by playing the game. The problem is that newbies looking at it might be startled.

Select dialogue options 10,000 times can take hours, making Friends the World Over a lengthy task that players are best suited to doing passively. Otherwise, you're spending a lot of time and button-mashing with the same NPC repeatedly.

4) Thank You, Come Again

Completing the task for this hidden achievement is easy. The hard part is that it takes a week to get. No amount of luck is going to speed up this process.

Here's the gist of things: You can exchange three Mysterious Conches with an NPC named Takashi every day for seven days. On the seventh day, you will get the Hamayumi blueprints from a chest he lets you open.

Waiting a week to get five Primogems and a blueprint is a terrible reward for the time investment, but at least the forgeable weapon can be useful for some Bow characters.

5) For Meritorious Service

This hidden achievement is incredibly boring to do, as Genshin Impact players must help dozens of Aranara and then open all the chests afterward. Trying to get For Meritorious Service could take players well over an hour to do, especially if they're inefficient.

At the very least, For Meritorious Service doesn't require Genshin Impact players to wait several real-life days. It only makes up for that by being a nuisance to complete, as you have to visit several different locations in Sumeru and complete some small puzzles.