Genshin Impact 4.0 TCG update to allow observing a friend's duel

HoYoverse officials recently confirmed the addition of a new Genius Invokation function called Observe Duel for Genshin Impact's 4.0 TCG update. In that patch, players will be able to watch ongoing trading-card-game matches on their friend's or co-op team's screen. Gamers can adjust the settings to allow others to witness their duels.

That said, friends and co-op teammates will be able to watch your duel by default, providing a new way for gamers to engage with and enjoy the TCG experience in Genshin Impact. This article will cover in detail all the trading-card-game changes for version 4.0.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update to add TCG Observe Duel function

New 4.0 TCG changes (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will discover a new option to view ongoing TCG matches after navigating to the Friends or Co-Op Team screen. They can enter a live Spectator mode and watch intense TCG fights take place in real-time by choosing the Observe Duel option.

Genshin Impact will also provide customizable privacy settings for this new feature to ensure a personalized experience. Players can change their settings to prevent other players from watching their matches as well. This level of control ensures that gamers can enjoy TCG battles with the audience they want.

For Genshin Impact players, the Observe Duel function is a valuable learning tool, allowing them to gain insight into various TCG strategies, card combinations, and gameplay techniques. Watching skilled players in action can inspire new tactics and improve one's own gameplay.

The feature also fosters a sense of community and camaraderie by allowing friends to support one another, share tips, and celebrate victories together.

The addition of this Observe Duel function is likely to encourage more Travellers to actively participate in Genius Invokation TCG. This ability to spectate matches may pique the interest of those who haven't yet dabbled in Genshin's trading-card game, providing an opportunity to observe and understand its mechanics.

This inclusive feature may result in an influx of new players in the TCG community as well.

Overall, the addition of this Observe Duel function in Genshin's Fontaine 4.0 update represents an important step towards creating a more interactive and engaging trading-card-game experience.

This new feature will undoubtedly improve TCG gameplay and encourage more players to explore the exciting world of Genius Invokation as it evolves.