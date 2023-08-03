Genshin Impact Shared Sight animal locations (Day 1): How to retrieve animals with Inscribed Mirror

Genshin Impact has launched the Shared Sight, the last event for the version 3.8 update. Players must use the help of an Amurta scholar and retrieve all the small animals using the Inscribed Mirror. It is an event-exclusive gadget that allows travelers to see the animal's point of view to pinpoint its location. The event will be active for two weeks until August 14, 2023, with new challenges unlocking every other day.

In this article, we will guide Genshin Impact players with the Day 1 challenge "Eyes Hidden Behind Trees" to find two dusk birds and one shroomboar. Here is everything players need to know.

Genshin Impact: Shared Sight Day 1 guide and animal location

Trigger the quest to obtain Inscribed Mirror (Image via HoYoverse)

Start and complete the Tell Me, Mirror Mirror event unlock quest to start the Shared Sight event. Genshin Impact players will have to interact with an NPC scholar Lamiya located near Gandharva Ville's teleport waypoint. A small interaction with her will unlock the Day-1 challenge and obtain the Inscribed Mirror gadget.

Below are the location of all three animals for the Eye Hidden Behind Trees challenge.

Morton Dusk Bird Location

Animal Location 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Activate the Inscribed Mirror to see Morton the Dusk Bird's point of view. The bird is looking towards a bunch of houses that are hanging from a tree, which is you hint to find its location. Search for Morton at higher ground sitting on a big tree root.

Genshin Impact players can also go to the marked location in Gandharva Ville on the image above to find the bird above.

Wilbur Shroomboar Location

Animal Location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second time you activate the Inscribed Mirror, Genshin Impact players will share vision with Wilbur the Shroomboar, who is currently looking at a waterfall. There is only one waterfall that is located on the northwest side of the challenge area. This narrows down the places you need to search to find Wilbur at the end of a cliff.

Otherwise, directly navigate to this marked location to find the shroomboar.

Nils Dusk Bird Location

Animal Location 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you need to find Nils the Dusk Bird, who will be looking at streams surrounded by the roots of a big tree. The bird will be perched on a brand on the lower level near the streams. As shown in the images above, head to the marked location and find the dusk bird's location.

Day 1 challenge rewards

Event Rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Finding all three animals will reward you with the following resources:

Primogems x70

Mora x40,000

Hero's Wit x4

Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x4

The Genshin Impact event will feature six challenges to obtain 420 Primogems and other useful resources.