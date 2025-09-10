Genshin Impact Snare Hook weapon guide

Snare Hook is a new 4-star Bow added to the game in Genshin Impact Luna I. It belongs to the Nod-Krai craftable weapon series, and can be forged after obtaining its blueprint from the Nasha Town smithy. This weapon boosts both Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery, making it a great free-to-play weapon for characters who scale off of these stats.

This article provides a guide on obtaining the sketch for the Snare Hook and crafting it, as well as its stats and level-up materials, along with a list of characters that you can equip this Bow on.

Genshin Impact Snare Hook stats and level-up materials

Snare Hook is a new craftable 4-star Bow (Image via HoYoverse)

At Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1, Snare Hook has the following main and secondary stats:

Base ATK : 454

: 454 Secondary stat: 61.3% Energy Recharge

This weapon also has the following passive effect:

Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases the user's Elemental Mastery by 60 for the next 12 seconds. When Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam is active, Elemental Mastery is increased by an additional 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.

You can level up Snare Hook to 90 using these materials:

Ember of Long Night Flint x3

Afterglow of Long Night Flint x9

Flare of Long Night Flint x9

Blaze of Long Night Flint x4

Mistshroud Manifestation x15

Mistshroud Plate x18

Mistshroud Helmet x27

Firm Arrowhead x10

Sharp Arrowhead x15

Weathered Arrowhead x18

Genshin Impact Snare Hook: How to craft

Lyulka's location in Nasha town (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In order to craft Snare Hook, you will first need to obtain its blueprint from Lyulka at Rossum Workshop in Nasha Town. To get to her, teleport to the main Nasha Town Teleport Waypoint, and make your way southeast to reach the smithy.

Purchase the Snare Hook blueprint (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Talk to Lyulka and choose the "I'd like to buy a weapon" option. Then, purchase the Diagram: Snare Hook from her using these materials:

Nocturnal Blossom x10

Midsommar Berry x10

Rainbowdrop Crystal x10

After having bought the blueprint from Lyulka, you can forge Snare Hook with the following materials:

Borderland Bow Billet x1

Rainbowdrop Crystals x50

White Iron Chunks x50

Best characters for Snare Hook in Genshin Impact

Bow-wielding characters who need ER and EM can use this weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The free 4-star weapon Snare Hook is an excellent choice for any character who requires both an adequate amount of Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery, such as:

Tighnari

Ororon

Collei

Diona

