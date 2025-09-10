Genshin Impact Snare Hook weapon guide

Snare Hook is a new 4-star Bow added to the game in Genshin Impact Luna I. It belongs to the Nod-Krai craftable weapon series, and can be forged after obtaining its blueprint from the Nasha Town smithy. This weapon boosts both Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery, making it a great free-to-play weapon for characters who scale off of these stats.
This article provides a guide on obtaining the sketch for the Snare Hook and crafting it, as well as its stats and level-up materials, along with a list of characters that you can equip this Bow on.
Genshin Impact Snare Hook stats and level-up materials
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
At Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1, Snare Hook has the following main and secondary stats:
- Base ATK: 454
- Secondary stat: 61.3% Energy Recharge
This weapon also has the following passive effect:
Upon causing an Elemental Reaction, increases the user's Elemental Mastery by 60 for the next 12 seconds. When Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam is active, Elemental Mastery is increased by an additional 60. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is off-field.
You can level up Snare Hook to 90 using these materials:
- Ember of Long Night Flint x3
- Afterglow of Long Night Flint x9
- Flare of Long Night Flint x9
- Blaze of Long Night Flint x4
- Mistshroud Manifestation x15
- Mistshroud Plate x18
- Mistshroud Helmet x27
- Firm Arrowhead x10
- Sharp Arrowhead x15
- Weathered Arrowhead x18
Also read: All Nod-Krai Local Legend locations in Genshin Impact Luna I
Genshin Impact Snare Hook: How to craft
In order to craft Snare Hook, you will first need to obtain its blueprint from Lyulka at Rossum Workshop in Nasha Town. To get to her, teleport to the main Nasha Town Teleport Waypoint, and make your way southeast to reach the smithy.
Talk to Lyulka and choose the "I'd like to buy a weapon" option. Then, purchase the Diagram: Snare Hook from her using these materials:
- Nocturnal Blossom x10
- Midsommar Berry x10
- Rainbowdrop Crystal x10
After having bought the blueprint from Lyulka, you can forge Snare Hook with the following materials:
- Borderland Bow Billet x1
- Rainbowdrop Crystals x50
- White Iron Chunks x50
Best characters for Snare Hook in Genshin Impact
The free 4-star weapon Snare Hook is an excellent choice for any character who requires both an adequate amount of Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery, such as:
- Tighnari
- Ororon
- Collei
- Diona
Also read: Genshin Impact Serenity's Call weapon guide
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides .
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.