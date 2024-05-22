Genshin Impact Specially-Shaped Saurian Search event and negotiation strategies guide

Genshin Impact 4.6 has launched the Specially-Shaped Saurian Search event, where you can fight against overworld bosses and tame them. During this combat event, you can also use negotiation strategies that can alter the combat's difficulty. Thus, these strategies are a core mechanic that you must learn and use efficiently. There will be a total of four stages to complete and obtain exciting prizes such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mora, and many more.

This article will act as a comprehensive guide for the new Specially-Shaped Saurian Search event in Genshin Impact.

Specially-Shaped Saurian Search event guide in Genshin Impact 4.6

Genshin Impact officials have launched a new event in the current version 4.6 update which will be active until June 3, 2024. As mentioned earlier, Specially-Shaped Saurian Search is a combat event where you will fight against four different overworld bosses.

There are a total of four stages with different enemies. Here is a quick overview:

Stage I: Pyro Regisvine (Unlocks on May 22, 2024)

Stage II: Primo Geovishap (Unlocks on May 24, 2024)

Stage III: Jadeplume Terrorshroom (Unlocks on May 26, 2024)

Stage IV: Millennial Pearl Seahorse (Unlocks on May 28, 2024)

Keep in mind that players must be Adventurer Rank 30 or above and must have completed Mondstadt's Archon Quest to participate in this event.

Each boss has different difficulties and challenges to complete (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Specially-Shaped Saurian Search event, you will have to interact with NPC Ranjit and engage in battle with varying difficulty. Here is a quick overview:

Normal Difficulty

Complete the challenge within 210s

Hard Difficulty

Complete the challenge within 150s

Destroy the Elemental Nucleus at the root one time(s)

Fearless Difficulty

Destroy the Elemental Nucleus at the root one time(s)

Do not select more than one Negotiation Strategies in total

Defeat the opponent without selecting any Negotiation Strategies

Specially-Shaped Saurian Search Negotiation Strategies

Use different strategies for different bosses (Image via HoYoverse)

This Genshin Impact event allows players to use two types of Negotiation Strategies to aid them in combat:

Active Strategy

Long-term Strategy

Active Strategies can be used on demand at appropriate times, while Long-term strategies are active throughout the combat. When playing this event in co-op mode with one other friend, only the host can use the Active Strategies.

It is also worth mentioning that the opponent's HP and level are based on how many Negotiation Strategies are selected. Decreasing the selected strategies will only increase the difficulty of the challenge.

Specially-Shaped Saurian Search Event Rewards

Day 1 event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the rewards you can collect from all event challenges in Genshin Impact:

Primogems

Mora

Hero's Wits

Talent Level-up materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Sanctifying Unction

Keep in mind that different challenges and difficulties will offer various rewards. During the event, you can collect over 360+ Primogems and other in-game resources.

