Genshin Impact: Springtide Advent ‘Enter the Horde’ guide

Springtide Advent's Enter the Horde stage might look overwhelming at first in Genshin Impact, but getting over 2500 points isn't too bad. It all boils down to strategic uses of one's Mechanici, as well as any CC that a character might be able to provide (particularly Frozen).

Thankfully, this Genshin Impact guide will include a strategy that involves the player barely doing anything. The only tricky parts will consist of the Mitachurls and the Lawachurls.

Genshin Impact guide: Getting over 2500 points in Springtide Advent's Enter the Horde challenge

What Travelers will see before attempting Springtide Advent's Enter the Horde challenge (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players need to score at least 1500 in Show of Force under Springtide Advent to access the Enter the Horde challenge. The map is the same here, but the enemy lineup is different (and arguably harder).

Wondrous Sticks

An example of some Wondrous Sticks that can work well (Image via miHoYo)

Focusing on Wondrous Sticks that affect the elemental Mechanici's DPS is the way to go in Genshin Impact. Keep in mind that the Binding Mechanici will be used up once it attacks an enemy.

That can work to one's advantage if they plan to have less than ten out on the field at one time, as all Mechanici then will deal 80% extra damage.

Remember, you can always dissemble previously established Mechanici (which can be useful if you accidentally place the wrong one).

Enemies and the three main routes

Note where the three numbered routes are (Image via miHoYo)

Route 1's enemies consist of:

Hilichurl Berserker

Stonehide Lawachurl

Hydro Slime

Large Hydro Slime

Route 2's enemies consist of:

Blazing Axe Mitachurl

Hydro Abyss Mage

Cryo Abyss Mage

Stonehide Lawachurl

Route 3's enemies consist of:

Dendro Samachurl

Hydro Samachurl

Frostarm Lawachurl

Starting Enter the Horde (Springtide Advent) guide

Set up the Mechanici like this for Springtide Advent's Enter the Horde (Image via miHoYo)

Dismantle all of the Mechanici once you spawn. Ideally, you will have less than ten Mechanici set up to take advantage of the 80% boost to their damage (which only happens when there are less than ten Mechanici active).

Another look at the Mechanici you should create up north (Image via miHoYo)

The Route 1 enemies will come in from the left side but won't pose any threat to a Genshin Impact player with this setup. Soon, the Route 2 Abyss Mages will enter the battlefield; they're also not an issue. The main thing that would cost Genshin Impact players some points with this method are some Mitachurls running in from the center route (Route 2).

Place a Binding Mechanicus on the Northwestern spot that's unoccupied near the other Mechanici to slow them down. You will have enough points to use it on the Mitachurls and the Lawachurls.

Note: Remember that you can apply Elemental Reactions to help slow down these enemies (or remove their shields).

A score above 2500 (Image via miHoYo)

If you follow this simple strategy down to a tee, you will easily score over 2500 points. The above image shows an example of the writer AFKing while writing this article, thus not setting up some key Binding Mechanici when needed to slow down the Mitachurls.

Thus, the Theater Mechanicus event should be completed in Genshin Impact.

