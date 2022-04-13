Springtide Advent: Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus guide (Day 4)

The last stage of Genshin Impact's Theater Mechanicus event is here, and players can get 60 Primogems by getting 2500 points or above. Springtide Advent is unlocked on day 4 of Theater Mechanicus gameplay, and players can finally experience constructing all elemental Mechanici in one stage.

Springtide Advent is quite challenging with three portals and extremely fast enemies. Players need to make sure their Mechanici is constructed in a great position to ensure no enemies get leaked. This article will guide them to get a full score in Theater Mechanicus's fourth stage.

Theater Mechanicus Day 4 'Springtide Advent' guide in Genshin Impact

Show of Force

Show of Force special stage features (Image via HoYoverse)

In the first difficulty, players can construct many Mechanici: namely, five Furious Discharge, Rippling Reflections, Glacial Blooms, four Binding, and Inferno. In addition, if there are less than 10 Mechanici on the stage, all of them will deal 50% more damage.

Wondrous Sticks for Show of Force (Image via Genshin Impact)

Begin the challenge by selecting all of the Wondrous Sticks listed below. This will simplify the entire approach, and players will be able to sit back and watch as the Mechanici defeats all the incoming opponents.

Fortune Stick: Honed Flow Fortune Stick: Rapids Fortune Stick: Hailstones Fortune Stick: Frost Pellet Fortune Stick: Uninhibited Fortune Stick: Jolt Fortune Stick: Stoic Thunder

Dismantle all Mechanici on the stage (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once players have entered the stage, dismantle all pre-built Mechanici from all platforms. They will gain more than enough Venificus Points to build all the required Mechanici to complete this challenge.

Construct Mechanici only in the middle lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, start building two Glacial Blooms, two Rippling Reflections, two Furious Discharges, and one Binding Mechanici in the slots just like in the image above. Players will only use nine towers to apply the 50% increase in damage from the stage special features.

Once all the Mechanici are in place, they can start the challenge and wait for all opponents to be defeated by the towers.

Enter the Horde

Enter the Horde special stage features (Image via HoYoverse)

The second difficulty is Enter the Horde, and the number of constructible Mechanici has decreased slightly. In this hard mode, gamers can only add four Furious Discharges, Rippling Reflections, Glacial Blooms, Binding, and three Inferno. The main buff from this stage is an 80% increase in damage for all Mechanici if less than ten towers are on the field.

Wondrous Sticks for Show of Force (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second difficulty of Springtide Advent increases the damage of each Mechanici by 80% if there are less than 10 Mechanici in the field. Players will take advantage of this buff to win this stage using only nine Mechanici.

First, select all the Wondrous Sticks below from the event page:

Fortune Stick: Uninhibited Fortune Stick: Silver Lining Fortune Stick: Vengeance Fortune Stick: Jolt Fortune Stick: Stoic Thunder Fortune Stick: Chains Fortune Stick: Shackles Fortune Stick: Hidden Sting Mystic Stick: Lightning Speed

Dismantle a few of the pre-built Mechanici in the field (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be five pre-built Mechanici on the platforms upon entering the stage. Travelers need to dismantle all Mechanici except for one Binding and Furious Discharge near the blue portal.

Construct Mechanici in the middle lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Now, add five Furious Discharges and two Glacial Blooms in the respective slots, just like in the image. For this strategy, players need to stand close to the Binding Mechanici as they need to replace it with a new one for certain waves.

Once all the towers are constructed, start the challenge and wait until the Blazing Axe Mitachurls begin to spawn.

Add Binding Mechanici when Blazing Axe Mitachurls are near the slot (Image via Genshin Impact)

At this stage, there will be three waves of Mitachurls that will walk extremely fast. Once they reach the Binding slot, players need to construct a Binding Mechanici to stop them from moving. This gives ample time for the Furious Discharge towers to attack them.

Note that once an enemy gets near the Binding Mechanici, it will explode and imprison the opponents for a set duration. Once this effect is triggered, this Mechanici will be automatically destroyed.

This is why players need to stay in the same slot and keep constructing the Binding tower when large waves of enemies appear.

Add Binding Mechanici when Lawachurls are near the slot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, there will be three waves of Lawachurls on the stage. Travelers need to continue the same plan as before and construct Binding Mechanici when Lawachurl gets near the slot.

The last stage of Theater Mechanicus is finally complete, and Travelers can claim their rewards from the event page. Although this gameplay is over, there are still two ongoing gameplays for the Hues of the Violet Garden event: Clash of Lone Blades and The Floral Courtyard.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul