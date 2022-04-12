Genshin Impact Chasm: All Orb of the Blue Depths locations

Genshin Impact’s newly playable region, The Chasm, is filled with hidden exploration objectives and unsolved mysteries. While exploring The Chasm: Underground Mines, players can find a locked gate in the Nameless Ruins. Players will need to find nine orbs of the Blue Depth to open the locked gate.

These orbs can only be collected by defeating named Shadowy Husks, who are scattered all around the Underground Mines. Unlocking the gate will grant an achievement called “Crede Tenebrae,” and players will get to open multiple treasure chests.

Here's a guide to the locations of all nine Orb of Blue Depths in The Chasm: Underground Mines of Genshin Impact.

Location of all nine Orbs of Blue Depth in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will have to defeat nine named Shadowy Husks to collect Orbs of blue Depths. These nine named Shadow Husks are known as -

Haltaf

Skeld

Edgetho

Hyglacg

Serkir

Buliwyf

Roneth

Herger

Rethel

Players can refer to the map below to find the locations of the nine Orbs of Blue Depths.

Locations of all orbs of Blue Depths (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel

Location of the first orb of blue depths (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first Orb of the Blue Depths can be found behind a locked gate. Players can find the key inside the tunnel on the opposite side of the gate. Open the locked gate and defeat the Shadowy Husk named “Skeld” to obtain the Orb of the Blue Depths.

The Serpent’s Cave

To find the next Orb of the Blue Depths, players must teleport to The Serpent's Cave waypoint. From here, players need to jump down the cliff to find a Shadowy Husk named “Haltaf” to obtain the orb.

Underground Waterways

Players need to teleport to The Chasm: Main Mining waypoint and head westward to find a Shadowy Husk named “Edgetho.” Edgetho will have another Shadowy Husk to support him during the fight. Defeat Edgetho to collect the Orb of Blue Depths.

South of Stony Halls

Players must now head to the southern teleport waypoint of Stony Halls and keep walking south. They can find a hidden room that they can access after breaking the fake wall from any character’s attack. Players will also find a Shadowy Husk named “Buliwyf” alongside two other Shadowy Husks. Defeat all of them to retrieve an Orb of Blue Depths.

Nameless Ruins

The next step is to go to Stony Hall’s waypoint and head west. Players can find the Shadowy Husk named “Serkir” on higher grounds. Players must take the help of Spoutrocks to climb faster and find the Shadowy Husks. Defeating them will grant an Orb of Blue Depths.

Southeast of Glowing Narrows

Players can find a Shadowy Husk named “Roneth” in the Glowing Narrows if they teleport to the southeast waypoint of Glowing Narrows and keep walking south. Next, they must jump into the hole and defeat the Shadowy Husk to collect the Orb of Blue Depths.

North of Glowing Narrows

To find the next Shadow Husk named “Herger,” players must teleport to The Glowing Narrows waypoint. From there, players must head east and access a secret pathway after exploding a Geo bomb. Players should continue on this path until they reach a dead-end to find Shadowy Husk “Herger.” Defeating him will grant an Orb of Blue Depths.

Northwest of Nameless Ruins

The next step is to teleport to the southern waypoint of Underground Waterways and head in the southwest direction. Eventually, players will find the Shadowy Husk “Hyglacg” as they move southwest. Defeating him will award another Orb of Blue Depths.

West of Glowing Narrows

The last orb can be collected from a Shadowy Husk named “Rethel.” To find Rethel, players need to teleport to the waypoint located far northwest of the Glowing Narrows. From there, players need to head southeast to find Rethel and defeat him to obtain the last Orb in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Danyal Arabi