Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus (Day 3): Autumnal Resplendence guide

Theater Mechanicus recently released the third stage, 'Autumnal Resplendence,' in Genshin Impact's Hues of the Violet Garden event. The stage focuses on Tandem Mine, which will blow up once enemies get near it. However, with the right Wondrous Stick, players can upgrade the mine so it will self-repair every time it's destroyed.

The game decided to add Linebreaker enemies that can destroy any nearby Mechanici except Tandem Mines to make the new challenge harder. However, players can still use elemental Mechanici if they place them in the correct slots. This article will show players how to complete the Autumnal Resplendence stage in the Theater Mechanicus event.

Theater Mechanicus Day 3 event guide in Genshin Impact

Autumnal Resplendence is the third stage unlocked in Genshin Impact's Theater Mechanicus event. Similar to the previous stages, there will be two different difficulties with various features.

Autumnal Resplendence stage description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Show of Force is the first difficulty, and it could be said as the easy mode. The special features of this stage include:

There will be few Linebreaker opponents who can destroy any nearby Mechanici except Tandem Mines. Players will receive Veneficus Points after defeating opponents only when there are less than 10 Mechanici on the field. The Mechanici are limited to 3 Infernos, 2 Rippling Reflections, 2 Glacial Blooms, 3 Crack Shots, and 6 Tandem Mines.

Meanwhile, Enter the Horde is the second difficulty and the challenging one. Its special features prove this:

There will be many Linebreaker opponents who can destroy any nearby Mechanici except Tandem Mines. Players will receive Veneficus Points after defeating opponents only when there are less than 10 Mechanici on the field. The Mechanici are limited to 3 Infernos, 2 Rippling Reflections, 2 Glacial Blooms, 3 Crack Shots, and 4 Tandem Mines. Opponents have more HP, players receive less initial Veneficus Points, and get more points to select Wondrous Sticks.

Show of Force

Wondrous Sticks for Show of Force (Image via Genshin Impact)

Start the challenge by choosing all the Wondrous Sticks selected in the image above. It will make the whole strategy easier, and players can watch from the sidelines while the Mechanici annihilates the enemies.

Fortune Stick: Swell Fortune Stick: Frozen Fog Fortune Stick: Frost Pellet Fortune Stick: Continuous Carnage Fortune Stick: Faint Thunder Fortune Stick: Culling

Mechanici in the bottom lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon entering the Autumnal Resplendence stage, immediately dismantle one Inferno at the bottom left, add one Inferno at the top left, and one Tandem Mine in the middle slot.

Mechanici in the left lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, move to the left lane and add two Tandem Mines, one Glacial Bloom, and one Rippling Reflection in the spots shown in the image above. Do not construct any elemental Mechanici on the left slots as the Linebreaker opponents can destroy them.

Mechanici in the right lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, go to the right lane of the stage and add one Tandem Mine, one Glacial Bloom, and one Rippling Reflection in the slots mirrored to the left lane. This time, do not put any Mechanici on the right slots of the lane as Linebreaker opponents will go through there and destroy any Mechanici that wasn't Tandem Mine.

With all Mechanici in place, start the challenge and wait until all enemies are defeated to complete the stage.

Enter the Horde

Wondrous Sticks for Enter the Horde (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second difficulty gives players more points to choose Wondrous Sticks, and they should select the buffs below to increase their chances of completing the stage:

Fortune Stick: Swell Fortune Stick: Pyro Orb Fortune Stick: Torch Fortune Stick: Blaze Fortune Stick: Frozen Fog Fortune Stick: Frost Pellet Fortune Stick: Continuous Carnage Fortune Stick: Faint Thunder Fortune Stick: Culling

Mechanici in the bottom lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers will start the stage with fewer Veneficus Points than the previous difficulty. They need to use it correctly to avoid wasting it. Dismantle one Tandem Mine in the bottom right slot and add one Tandem Mine in the middle for the bottom lane.

Mechanici in the left lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, move to the left lane and add one Glacial Bloom and Rippling Reflection at the correct slots. Make sure not to add any elemental Mechanici on the left slots as Linebreaker enemies will stomp on it.

Mechanici in the top lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Now, dismantle all Crack Shots on the top lane to get more Veneficus Points. The constructs will be added again later in the middle of the challenge.

Mechanici in the right lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last move before starting the challenge is adding one Glacial Bloom, one Rippling Reflection, and two Tandem Mines, as shown in the image above. Start the challenge and wait until players have more than 400 Veneficus Points.

All Mechanici in the stage (Image via Genshin Impact)

When players have received 400 Veneficus Points after defeating enemies, they can start adding more Mechanici. Follow the instructions below and construct the Mechanici at the slots mentioned:

Bottom Lane: Dismantle one Inferno at the bottom left slot and add one Inferno at the top left slot. Left Lane: Construct one Inferno in the middle slot Top Lane: Add three Crack Shots in a row.

Surprisingly, this stage is easier than the previous two stages in the Theater Mechanicus event. Once completing the challenge, players should remember to open the event page and claim their rewards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu