5 best Genshin Impact characters to use in Theater Mechanicus (Day 2) Slumber Spirit's Bridge

A character's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact's Theater Mechanicus can significantly reduce the challenge's difficulty. By deploying the right character in certain stages of the rerun event, players can have an advantage over their enemies even without using the Wondrous Sticks.

In the second stage of Theater Mechanicus' rerun gameplay, 'Slumber Spirit's Bridge,' Travelers are given the Cryo, Hydro, and Physical Mechanici. Pairing with specific Wondrous Sticks that can provide powerful buffs, gamers can also deploy a few characters that can help with additional elemental reactions.

Five best characters for Slumber Spirit's Bridge stage in Genshin Impact

1) Barbara

Barbara's skill applies Wet status to enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

Barbara is a 4-star character that almost every Genshin Impact player has. The Slumber Spirit's Bridge stage focuses on either Freeze composition from Hydro and Cryo Mechanici, or Physical damage from Crack Shot Mechanici.

If players decide to use the Freeze composition, Barbara is the perfect support for the stage. Her Elemental Skill summons water droplets surrounding the active character and applies Wet status to nearby enemies.

2) Qiqi

Qiqi's Elemental Skill applies Cryo effect on enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

If Barbara is the Hydro applicant for the stage, then Qiqi is the Cryo applicant with her Elemental Skill. With both of their skills, enemies will freeze more constantly and for a longer duration too. This makes for a potent duo that can do significant damage.

3) Kokomi

Kokomi's Bake Kurage applies Wet status to enemies in AoE (Image via Genshin Impact)

Besides Barbara, Kokomi is also a great Hydro applicant for the stage. Her Bake-Kurage will deal Wet status upon any enemies in the AoE. The downside is that her Bake-Kurage cannot be moved, unlike Barbara's water droplets that stick to the active character. However, Kokomi makes up for this with a low cooldown duration for her Elemental Skill.

4) Lisa

Lisa's Elemental Skill inflicts Electro to enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lisa is especially great when paired with the Crack Shot and Glacial Bloom Mechanici. When Lisa uses her Elemental Skill, she will call down lightning over a large area, and every enemy inside the AoE with be inflicted with Electro.

When Glacial Bloom attacks these Electro-affected enemies, it will trigger Superconduct that will reduce their Physical resistance. With enemies' lowered Physical resistance, Crack Shot will deal much more Physical damage to them.

5) Geo Traveler

Geo Traveler blocks enemies' route with Geo Constructs (Image via HoYoverse)

Geo Traveler is yet again another great character for the Theater Mechanicus event in the game. In the second stage, there is only one route for the player's portal, and that is through the Adeptus Bridge.

Gamers can take advantage of this route and block the Adeptus Bridge with Geo Construct from the Traveler's Elemental Skill. A maximum of three Geo Constructs can be summoned, which is enough to cover the whole path of the bridge.

It will also give more time for the Mechanici to attack the enemies while they are being blocked and can't move forward.

The second stage of Theater Mechanicus event has proven to be quite easy, especially when there is only one route toward the finish line. Players who reach a score of 2500 can obtain all the rewards promised on the event page.

