Genshin Impact Starlit Letter web event guide: How to get 40 Primogems

With the release of Genshin Impact's 4th Character OST Album, the officials have launched a related web event. Starlit Letter is a web event where players unlock characters by imitating the given voice lines to obtain Primogems and wallpapers to download. The web event is active from January 18 to January 24, 2023.

In this article, we will go over everything Genshin Impact players need to know in this web event, including how to get all the rewards. It should only take a few minutes to finish, so let's get started.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Starlit Letter web event

Genshin Impact officials have launched a web event during Phase II of version 4.3 update. Starlit Letter is a web event to promote the recent release of their Character OST Album - The Stellar Moments Volume 4. Click on the hyperlink of the official X post and participate in it. Note that this is a mobile-exclusive event, so players cannot use their desktop or laptop.

Trying to open the hyperlink on the desktop will show a new page with a QR code and will not start the web event.

Web-event mobile preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Like previous events, you must log in with a registered HoYoverse account. This will allow you to receive all the rewards directly in your account mailbox. Click on the "Look Back on Your Starlit Encounters" to get a small tutorial from Paimon.

The web event has an archive of 16 characters, each with a unique voice line and an Original Sound Track (OST). Here is a quick overview:

Furina Neuvillette Wanderer Alhaitham Wriothesley Charlotte Lyney Kirara Yaoyao Dehya Lynette Baizhu Kaveh Faruzan Mika Freminet

You must press the mic button and record your voice as you imitate their character's voice line. However, it is recommended that you click the Paimon Get Help button on the bottom left of the screen. This way, she will imitate all the voice lines for you.

Web event archive and reward preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep repeating this until you have unlocked five characters from the archive to claim event rewards. A dialog box should pop up automatically for you to claim 40 Primogems. Click on claim, and the rewards should be sent directly to your in-game mailbox. You can continue to listen to other characters' voice lines to unlock their wallpaper from the archive.

Don't forget to check out the Genshin Impact's 4th Character OST Album

Genshin Impact's fourth character album, "The Stellar Moments Vol. 4" is now available. Featuring 26 magnificent tracks composed by HOYO-MiX, each of which is an original composition for the characters. It will be available on official YouTube, Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, and other music media channels for players to enjoy.

