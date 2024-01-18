Genshin Impact Starlit Letter Web event: How to get 40 Primogems

Genshin Impact has released a new Web Event called the Starlit Letter to commemorate the release of its fourth Character OST Album. In the event, you must listen to a few character voice lines and repeat those words into your mic to unlock the related characters and their soundtracks. It is a pretty simple and fun event, and you can win 40 Primogem rewards by unlocking at least five characters in the event.

Without further delay, here's a complete Genshin Impact Starlit Letter Web Event guide.

How to earn 40 free Primogems in the Genshin Impact Starlit Letter Web event

As mentioned earlier, Genshin Impact has launched a Web Event titled Starlit Letter to celebrate the release of the new Character OSTs Album "Stellar Moments Vol. 4." You can click on the link provided in the official X post above to participate. Once you have opened the page, scan the QR code using your tablet or phone to open the event page on a browser and log in using your HoYoverse account.

PlayStation users can log in using their UID. A verification code will be sent to your account via the in-game mail, which will stay valid for only 10 minutes. Use the code to log in and play the event.

How to play Starlit Letter

Furina's track will be unlocked (Image via HoYoverse)

Luckily, the first character will already be unlocked. You can replay their voice line and soundtrack before proceeding to the next character.

Click on the mic to record your voice (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock a new character in the archive, you must click on the microphone icon at the bottom and repeat the voice lines. This will also unlock the related character's soundtrack. Do note that you need to permit the browser to use the mic.

On a related note, another way to unlock an entry is to take Paimon's help until she asks you to do it yourself.

Unlock five characters to get 40 Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Once that is done, click on Keep Reminiscing and unlock at least five characters to get 40 Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact. The freebies will be sent directly to your account via the in-game mail. Furthermore, you can obtain an exclusive image of every character from the event.

There are a total of 16 characters in the archive, including Wriothesley, Furina, and Neuvillette, so you can keep listening to all the voice lines and unlocking them. You can also share your results with friends.