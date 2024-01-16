Genshin Impact Stellar Moments Vol. 4 release date, tracks list, free name card, and event rewards announced

Genshin Impact has finally announced the release date of its fourth character OST album, "Stellar Moments Vol. 4," on its official BiliBili account. The officials have also released the list of 26 soundtracks that will be featured on the album produced by the HOYO-MiX team, including Alhaitham, Wanderer, and Furina's themes. Additionally, HoYoverse will be hosting several events for Travelers to participate in and win exciting gifts.

During the event, 16 new official character merchandise will also be available to the players. More information is expected to be announced later.

According to Genshin Impact's official BiliBili post, the Stellar Moments Vol. 4 will be released on January 17, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8). As mentioned, the album will feature 26 character songs from the game. Here is a complete list:

Novatio Novena Ashes of Anupadhisesa Whirling of Vairambhaka Serene Contemplation Immaculate Ardency Language of Eternity Cogitation of Epochs By the Dawn's First Radiance Fervent Flare Sunfrost Breeze Empyrean Stairway Whisper of Verdure In the Wake of Rain Cat's Cosy Course Resplendent Couture Illusory Truth Lustrous Trick Chasing the Wind Frigid Reverie Eleusis Dicis Gratia Parousia Diluvi Sonnet of Profundity Nippy Bout Veritas Numquam Perit Chantons a plusiers Se mettre sur son trente-et-un

The album is already available for reservation on QQ Music (Chinese music platform) and will soon be released globally.

Genshin Impact will also host a few events to celebrate the release of the fourth volume of Stellar Moments. Below is a list:

Starlight Letters Web Event.

Music review event to obtain gifts.

DIY music event.

New Stellar Moments-themed character merchandise.

Fans can participate in these events to win several items, including Primogem rewards and official merch. As of writing, Genshin Impact's global account is yet to reveal details about them, so fans must wait a while longer for more information.

Travelers can also obtain a new in-game Stellar Moments-themed namecard. Unfortunately, it is still unclear how global players can collect the item.

Based on the BiliBili post, Travelers in the Chinese server must listen to the soundtracks in the album and reach a certain milestone to unlock the namecard for the entire server. Players in the global server may likely have to do something similar.