Genshin Impact Stellar Moments Vol. 4 release date, tracks list, free name card, and event rewards announced

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Jan 16, 2024 09:00 GMT
The Stellar Moments Vol. 4 release date, track list, and more (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact has finally announced the release date of its fourth character OST album, "Stellar Moments Vol. 4," on its official BiliBili account. The officials have also released the list of 26 soundtracks that will be featured on the album produced by the HOYO-MiX team, including Alhaitham, Wanderer, and Furina's themes. Additionally, HoYoverse will be hosting several events for Travelers to participate in and win exciting gifts.

During the event, 16 new official character merchandise will also be available to the players. More information is expected to be announced later.

Genshin Impact Stellar Moments Vol 4 release date, OST list, events, and more

According to Genshin Impact's official BiliBili post, the Stellar Moments Vol. 4 will be released on January 17, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8). As mentioned, the album will feature 26 character songs from the game. Here is a complete list:

  1. Novatio Novena
  2. Ashes of Anupadhisesa
  3. Whirling of Vairambhaka
  4. Serene Contemplation
  5. Immaculate Ardency
  6. Language of Eternity
  7. Cogitation of Epochs
  8. By the Dawn's First Radiance
  9. Fervent Flare
  10. Sunfrost Breeze
  11. Empyrean Stairway
  12. Whisper of Verdure
  13. In the Wake of Rain
  14. Cat's Cosy Course
  15. Resplendent Couture
  16. Illusory Truth
  17. Lustrous Trick
  18. Chasing the Wind
  19. Frigid Reverie
  20. Eleusis Dicis Gratia
  21. Parousia Diluvi
  22. Sonnet of Profundity
  23. Nippy Bout
  24. Veritas Numquam Perit
  25. Chantons a plusiers
  26. Se mettre sur son trente-et-un

The album is already available for reservation on QQ Music (Chinese music platform) and will soon be released globally.

Genshin Impact will also host a few events to celebrate the release of the fourth volume of Stellar Moments. Below is a list:

  • Starlight Letters Web Event.
  • Music review event to obtain gifts.
  • DIY music event.
  • New Stellar Moments-themed character merchandise.

Fans can participate in these events to win several items, including Primogem rewards and official merch. As of writing, Genshin Impact's global account is yet to reveal details about them, so fans must wait a while longer for more information.

Travelers can also obtain a new in-game Stellar Moments-themed namecard. Unfortunately, it is still unclear how global players can collect the item.

Based on the BiliBili post, Travelers in the Chinese server must listen to the soundtracks in the album and reach a certain milestone to unlock the namecard for the entire server. Players in the global server may likely have to do something similar.