Genshin Impact launches official merchandise store on Amazon

Genshin Impact has just announced on its X account the launch of a new flagship store on Amazon for the US region. The online store is already active, offering a ton of official merchandise, such as Character Stands, Plushie Keychains, Mouse Pads, 1/7 Scale Figures, and Blind Boxes.

Fortunately, HoYoverse is also offering a special discount on all the products to commemorate the opening of the new flagship store until January 24, 2024, 11:59 PM (PST).

Genshin Impact launches a new merchandise store on Amazon US

Genshin Impact's new flagship store on Amazon offers a variety of official merchandise, such as Scale Figures, Plushies, Mouse Pads, and Character Stands. Fans in the United States can now easily purchase these products online.

Character Stands of every character are available on the store (Image via Amazon)

An opening event is being hosted to celebrate the launch of the flagship store from January 15 to January 24, 2024, at 11:59 PM (PST). During this period, all the items will be available at a special discounted rate. Here is a list of some of the products that can be purchased from the official merchandise store on Amazon:

Character Stands (Includes Travelers, Paimon, and Dainsleif).

Zoo-Themed Plushie Keychains.

Slime Chibi Plushies.

Mouse Pads with official artworks.

Klee 1/7 Scale Figure.

Paimon Food and "Battlefield Valor" Themed Blind Boxes.

As mentioned, the official store is already online, so fans in the US can start shopping for their favorite items on Amazon.

It is worth adding that fans might face some issues while shopping on Amazon at the time of writing this article. They might find that the items are out of stock or the page doesn't exist. However, there is no need to worry since there's already an announcement on the Genshin Impact X account about technical problems regarding the Amazon store.

HoYoverse is currently working on the issue and will share an update as soon as possible, so the online store is expected to be back and running shortly.