Genshin Impact still lacks a cinematic camera, but this paid plug-in might fill the gap

The world of Genshin Impact is filled with gorgeous visuals, which players can experience through exploration. From vast expanses of greenery to underground caves to extravagant cities submerged under water, Genshin Impact has it all. However, a key point that the playerbase has often brought up on different occasions is that the game doesn't have a dedicated cinematic camera as of yet. The absence of an in-game camera means that players have no option but to use the default short-range camera for taking pictures and videos.

Fortunately, a developer has now created a cinematic free-roaming camera that can be used as a plug-in in Genshin Impact, which will allow players to shoot long-range videos that have a cinematic feel to it. Read on to find out more about this camera plug-in in Genshin Impact.

New cinematic camera plug-in to provide realistic filmmaking experience in Genshin Impact

Developer Algoinde, better known as the creator of Enka.network, has created a camera plug-in for Genshin Impact, which functions as a free camera to be used to record cinematic in-game videos. This plug-in is called Algocine, and is described by the creator as a "cinematic camera plug-in for Genshin Impact".

Algocine is capable of doing the following:

Mapping camera path and editing keyframes

Has a dedicated slider for tilt control

Has greenscreen tools along with a prop editor

Can record videos at a stable frame rate

Has tracking markers

This plug-in is available both in trial and full versions. The trial version can be tested out for a limited period of time, following which you must buy the full version from the Algocine Patreon page (base price for the plug-in being $5.99).

After the developer announced this news on their X page, certain players raised questions regarding the safety of this plug-in. As per Genshin Impact's terms and conditions, using third-party scripts and plug-ins that interfere with the game data is strictly prohibited. In response to this concern, Algoinde has mentioned that for safety reasons, players should test the plug-in on backup or alternative accounts first.

Genshin Impact content creators, such as Tuonto and Beerevity, have apparently been testing this plug-in for a while, and have also created cinematic videos using the Algocine plugin (which can be found on Algocine's landing page).

