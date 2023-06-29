Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 event schedule, rewards, and participation guide

The Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 is a big real-life event planned to take place in July of this year. Several locations will host this big celebration. Paris, France, will be the first one, then New York, USA, then finally Berlin, Germany. Several giveaways are planned for those who participate in this event, with various merchandise featuring Archons, the two Travelers, as well as Klee, Yoimiya, and Qiqi hanging out together.

All important information tied to the Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 event will be covered in the following sections of this article. Let's start with the trailer before covering the official website details.

What Travelers should know about the Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023

The first minute of the above trailer is just a few cute scenes with Klee, Qiqi, and Yoimiya. However, players eventually see some dates tied to real-life locations, which are as follows:

July 1 - July 2, 2023: Paris, France

Paris, France July 22 - July 23, 2023: New York, USA

New York, USA July 29 - July 30, 2023: Berlin, Germany

Note: Genshin Impact players can open the above video in a new tab and click on the second embedded URL to see the official Event Registration page.

Locations and schedule

This is what you would see in the English version of the Event Registration page (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is where every Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 location takes place, based on the country you plan to visit:

Paris, France: This event will be at the Esplanade de la Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand between July 1 and 2, 2023. You can find it at François Mauriac, 75706 Paris.

This event will be at the Esplanade de la Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand between July 1 and 2, 2023. You can find it at François Mauriac, 75706 Paris. New York, USA: This event will be at The Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center between July 22 and 23, 2023. You can find it at 185 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007.

This event will be at The Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center between July 22 and 23, 2023. You can find it at 185 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007. Berlin, Germany: This event will be at the Revier Südost between July 29 and 30, 2023. You can find it at Schnellerstraße 137, 12439 Berlin.

If you think visiting any of those areas is feasible, then it's time to sign up. On the official website is a button that states "Take Part" (which can be seen in the above screenshot).

How to register

You can pick which country and summertime companion (Image via HoYoverse)

Afterward, select your participating region and summertime companion. Your choices for countries are:

Germany

USA

France

Your summertime companion could be one of the following choices:

Klee

Yoimiya

Qiqi

After picking the combination you like, you should see something similar to this Genshin Impact screenshot. Remember to take your invitation letter to the location you plan to visit.

This is the USA + Yoimiya combo (Image via HoYoverse)

You should also see a share option below the photo you just got. Share that image on social media (like Twitter) for a drawing opportunity. Note that it's fine if you delete the post immediately afterward. You could draw various rewards, such as 20,000 Mora and a Padisarah Pudding, in this Genshin Impact Summer Festival giveaway.

Your rewards will automatically be delivered to your account. Regarding other gifts, players can get merchandise such as the Klee, Yoimiya, and Qiqi-themed bags or some OnePlus items. It is also worth noting that Genshin Impact is now available on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger for players who want updates on future content, such as the Summer Festival 2023.

Poll : Do you plan on going to the Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 in-person? Yes No 0 votes