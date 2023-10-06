Genshin Impact Sword of Narzissenkreuz: Stats and ascension materials of v4.2 free 4-star weapon

Genshin Impact's new Fontaine region has introduced a new gameplay mechanism to the game in the form of Arkhe energies, namely Pneuma and Ousia. Every character from the Hydro Nation is capable of imbuing their attacks with either one of these Arkhe energies to defeat certain enemies and solve puzzles. Considering that characters from previous nations are incapable of channeling these, which is a crucial part of exploration in Fontaine, HoYoverse has come up with a solution.

According to leaks, Genshin Impact's 4.2 update may provide players with the legendary Sword of Narzissenkreuz. It is indicated that this new 4-star sword may be capable of triggering Pneuma and Ousia attacks, regardless of the character who wields it.

This article will cover all the leaked information regarding the Sword of Narzissenkreuz, including stats, passive effects, and ascension materials.

Note: The information provided in this article is comprised of leaks and is subject to change.

Sword of Narzissenkreuz stats, effect, and ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Travelers may remember the lore surrounding the Sword of Narzissenkreuz from the Ann of Narzissenkreuz World Quest. As per recent leaks, the legendary sword may make its appearance in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. It will come with two design variants, one each in the color schemes of Pneuma and Ousia energies.

The Sword of Narzissenkreuz's stats at level 90 are as follows:

Base ATK 510 Secondary Stat 41.3%

The weapon's passive reads:

"When the equipping character does not have an Arkhe: When Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Plunging Attacks strike, a Pneuma or Ousia energy blast will be unleashed, dealing 160% of ATK as DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. The energy blast type is determined by the current type of the Sword of Narzissenkreuz."

The Sword of Narzissenkreuz is expected to be a 4-star attack stat stick. It can be a great option for attack-scaling sword-users, which will also aid exploration in Fontaine.

Sword of Narzissenkreuz ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Echoes of Deep the Tides domain (Image via Sportskeeda)

Travelers hoping to ascend and level up their Sword of Narzissenkreuz may be curious about the materials required for such an endeavor. Therefore, a list of all the required items is provided below. The information comes courtesy of Amber.top and is subject to change.

3x Fragment of an Ancient Chord

9x Chapter of an Ancient Chord

9x Movement of an Ancient Chord

4x Echo of an Ancient Chord

15x Old Operative's Pocket Watch

18x Operative's Standard Pocket Watch

27x Operative's Constancy

10x Transoceanic Pearl

15x Transoceanic Chunk

18x Xenochromatic Crystal

Players can farm the weapon ascension materials on Mon/Thu/Sun at the Echoes of the Deep Tides domain. The Pocket Watches can be obtained by defeating the Fatui Operatives that can be found in northern Fontaine.

How to obtain the Sword of Narzissenkreuz in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

It is expected that Travelers will be able to obtain the Sword of Narzissenkreuz for free by participating in the flagship event of Genshin Impact's version 4.2. It is rumored that the promotion will be called Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures, and it may also reward a free copy of the 4-star Cryo unit, Freminet.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Poll : Are you excited for this new sword? Yes No 0 votes