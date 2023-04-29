Genshin Impact TCG guide for Heated Battle Reinforcements event

Heated Battle Reinforcements is a new game mode released in Genshin Impact 3.6 for Genius Invokation TCG fans to enjoy. The title has seen some Heated Battle modes in the past, and this one is temporary, just like those. It will only last from 10:00 am server time on April 29 to 3:59 am server time on May 8, 2023. It is worth noting that Primogems are not a reward here.

Still, some Genius Invokation TCG fans might want something fun to do in the coming days. For such individuals, this article will highlight everything they need to know about Genshin Impact 3.6's newest game mode.

Heated Battle Reinforcements event in Genshin Impact 3.6: All there is to know

Heated Battle Reinforcements is primarily PvP-based. The above tweet contains the aforementioned start and end dates for Genshin Impact 3.6's event. It also has a hyperlink containing some important details that gamers might wish to read about. This article will include that information in the following paragraph.

Travelers must be Adventure Rank 32 or higher to participate in the mode. They must have also completed the Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom, as well as the Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards quests. Here are the official rules for this new mode:

"In this edition of Heated Battle Mode, character switches will be considered as Fast Actions. Every time you defeat an opposing character, the turn-initiative remains with you."

This ruleset will only be active until May 8, 2023, so take advantage of it if you like this fast-paced game mode.

Rewards

It's on par with the standard (Image via HoYoverse)

The only reward offered by Heated Battle Reinforcements is 1,500 Lucky Coins. You need to complete three matches to collect it. Apart from the player's enjoyment, there are no additional benefits to playing more than three matches.

If you have Player Level 4 or higher, you can invite other gamers to duel with you. You can raise your Player Level by battling NPCs in Genius Invokation TCG and beating weekly guest challenges.

If your main goal is just to get Primogems and other non-TCG rewards, feel free to skip this event. All Heated Battle Modes give the same exact prize of 1,500 Lucky Coins based on the three events that Genius Invokation TCG has had thus far.

Gameplay

Some cards and strategies will excel in this faster-paced meta. Since there isn't any reward for actually winning in this game mode, players can use whatever gimmick decks they wish to test out. Just remember that switching is considered a Fast Action here rather than a Combat Action. Defeating enemies also keeps a player's turn going.

If a person's main goal is just to collect 1,500 Lucky Coins, they can just play three quick games with another player and be done with this event. There isn't much to say about Heated Battle Reinforcements other than one should to participate in it as soon as possible. This is because it will likely be less active toward the event's end date.

That's everything that Genshin Impact players need to know about the latest Genius Invokation TCG update.

