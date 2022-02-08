The Chasm release date, leaks and official previews in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact fans have long awaited the release of The Chasm, a teased area near Liyue that has been off-limits since the game's release. Thanks to a reveal during the latest livestream, it seems that players will finally be able to set foot in this mysterious region during update 2.6.

This area is full of strange flora and fauna, and looks to be a very interesting addition. Players will definitely want to keep their eyes peeled as they explore this new area. Gamers can learn more about the upcoming addition of The Chasm here.

Genshin Impact: The Chasm revealed

Genshin Impact has a ton of regions that are still unexplored, but the Chasm has remained a mystery since the game's launch. It remained an area that was just out of reach for players, until the latest livestream finally revealed more details about it. Now it seems like fans will get the chance to explore this area during the future update, and uncover the secrets that lie within this giant mine.

This new area will bring players to deep and dark caverns full of danger and treasure, giving them tons to new areas to explore. The Chasm was struck by a massive celestial object long ago, and the area has been transformed by the impact ever since. It has left the region full of strange ores and minerals from space, which has shifted the ecology of the area into something unlike anywhere else on Teyvat.

The people of Liyue use the Chasm to mine important minerals and materials, but it has been sealed off for a while due to strange ailments afflicting the miners. Gamers will likely be sent into The Chasm to investigate the source of this sickness and encounter some fierce enemies as they try to solve the issue.

One of these new enemies was revealed during the livestream, being the massive Ruin Serpent. This enemy will be a powerful foe that fans will need their strongest characters to defeat, and it will likely drop ascension materials for new characters releasing during the 2.6 update.

When is the Chasm releasing

The Chasm will arrive during the 2.6 update, which means players will likely get the chance to explore it once the update arrives on March 30. This is only a month away, so fans will definitely want to prepare for this journey in advance. Kamisato Ayato also looks to be releasing during this update, and he may even arrive alongside the Chasm.

