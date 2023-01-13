Genshin Impact 'The Six Faces of Wisdom' web event guide: Obtain 40 Primogems easily

Genshin Impact has released another new web event called The Six Faces of Wisdom featuring Alhaitham, the scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. In this event, he will recommend six books to you and you will have to select the correct Darshan doors that match the titles of those books.

You can participate in the new web event to win various useful rewards, including Primogems. The event will be available until January 18, around the same time as the release of Genshin Impact 3.4.

Play the new Genshin Impact web event 'The Six Faces of Wisdom' to win 40 Primogems

The brand new Genshin Impact web event, The Six Faces of Wisdom, is potentially the final event of the ongoing v3.3 version and features a popular character that'll be added in the next update, Alhaitham. In general, this is a very easy event where you simply have to sort the six books recommended by Alhaitham that correspond to the right Darshan doors.

You can participate in the event by heading to hoyo.link/72ZqBBAd.

To begin this event, you must first log in using your HoYoverse or Genshin Impact account credentials and press Click to Start.

Genshin Impact's The Six Faces of Wisdom web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've entered this event, Alhaitham and the Traveler will engage in a small conversation, where the former will recommend six books.

The list of books that you need to borrow (Image via HoYoverse)

He will tell the Traveler a few things about the books and Darshans, and a list of the books that you must borrow will pop up. Each book represents a different field of study and corresponds to one of the Darshan doors.

Select the Darshan door that corresponds with the title (Image via HoYoverse)

A new window will then appear with three Darshan doors and a book title over them, and you must select the door that corresponds with that book.

In Sumeru, there are six Darshan doors that represent the Six Great Schools of Akademiya, and each Darshan specializes in a particular field of study. They can easily be identified by their color, crest, or symbol.

During this event, you must carefully look at the three Darshan doors and guess correctly.

Use a hint if you get the wrong answer (Image via HoYoverse)

However, if you fail to choose the correct answer, you can use a hint to get it right in your next attempt.

Sort all of the books to complete the event (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete this event, you will have to repeat the same process five more times to sort all of the books according to the Darshans that they represent.

Press on the Reading List (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have sorted all the books, you can go to the Reading List to claim your rewards.

Claim the rewards for completing the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

The list of rewards that you can obtain is as follows:

Primogems x 40

Nagudas Emerald Fragments x 3

Mora x 20000

Mystic Enchantment Ore x 2

These rewards can only be obtained once and will be directly sent to your account via in-game mail. Considering that these expire in 30 days, make sure that you claim them as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes