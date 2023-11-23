Genshin Impact Thelxie's Badge guide: How to collect, use, and unlock free Freminet

Genshin Impact 4.2 has finally launched its latest flagship event called Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures. Players can participate in the various game modes it has to offer. The event will be available until December 11, 2023, providing plenty of time to complete all event challenges and obtain numerous exciting rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and more.

Additionally, players can also obtain a free copy of Freminet in this flagship event. All of this can be done by collecting Thelxie's Badges by completing the various game modes and exchanging them in the time-gated event shop. This article will guide players on how they can collect all the Thelxie's Badges in the Genshin Impact 4.2 event.

How to collect and use Thelxie's Badges in Genshin Impact 4.2 flagship event?

Thelxie's Badges: Event Currency (Image via HoYoverse)

Method 1: Complete event quest

Event quest preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to previous Genshin Impact events, players will have to complete a set of event quests to unlock different game modes. Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures has three quests, and all of them are time-gated.

Each event quest will reward 10 Thelxie's Badges, so completing all three will provide 30 Thelxie's Badges in your inventory.

Method 2: Complete event mini-games

Event game modes (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's 4.2 flagship event brings three new game modes for players to enjoy. Completing stages of each game mode will provide players with a certain amount of Thelxie's Badges. Here is a quick overview:

Motherboard Troubleshooting: 32 Thelxie's Badges Record of the Search for Glory: 18 Thelxie's Badges Purgation Counterstrike: 20 Thelxie's Badges

As shown above, you can collect a total of 70 Thelxie's Badges by completing all the stages of every mini-game. Note that players will have a day or two before all the stages are unlocked in-game.

Use Thelxie's Badges in the Event shop

Free Freminet & other event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact players have covered everything the flagship event has left to offer, they will have 100 Thelxie's Badges to spend. Go to the event menu to visit Serendipitous Dreams, where you can exchange these for exciting rewards. Reach the milestones to receive the following and more:

Mora

Hero's Wits

Character Ascension Material

Primogems

To get your free Freminet, players will need only 80 Thelxie's Badges, but collecting all 100 will reward you with a unique gadget/ furnishing as well.