  Genshin Impact UGC leak hints at possible games you might be able to play

Genshin Impact UGC leak hints at possible games you might be able to play

By Eswar Keshav
Modified Sep 26, 2025 17:32 GMT
Miliastra Wonderland mode in Genshin Impact
Image from the upcoming Miliastra Wonderland mode from Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced during the Genshin Impact Luna I special program that a new UGC mode, titled Miliastra Wonderland, will be released alongside the Luna II version. They have also revealed other development plans for this game mode, which will be implemented after its release in Genshin Impact.

Recently, a new leaker, Uncle LC, has shared details regarding some potential games that players can access in the new UGC mode. Based on this rumored information, players will be able to access a wide range of games in this mode.

This article lists all the new leaks regarding the potential games that you can play in the upcoming Genshin Impact UGC game mode.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumored information. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

New leaks about the Genshin Impact UGC hint at some upcoming game modes

As mentioned, HoYoverse has officially announced that a UGC mode, titled Miliastra Wonderland, would be released in the upcoming Luna II update. They have also released a gameplay trailer for it, which shows some of the unique games that players can access in Miliastra Wonderland.

A new leaker, known as Uncle LC, has claimed that players can participate in a wide range of games in Miliastra Wonderland. They have also shared the rumored names for some of these modes that players can access. The details regarding these rumored games in Miliastra Wonderland are given below:

  • Bridge Battle
  • Treasure Battle
  • Plants vs. Zombies
  • Breakup Tower Defense
  • Survivor
  • Brawl Stars
  • Colorful Boomerang
  • Doomsday Railway
  • Teyvat Vampire
  • Merge Defend

The leaker has claimed that the Teyvat Vampire mode will have an action roguelike gameplay style. However, they have not shared details regarding the gameplay features of other modes.

Based on the leaked information, fans speculate that the Miliastra Wonderland will feature a wide range of unique games. Furthermore, players also have access to various assets in the game, which they can use to create custom levels in Miliastra Wonderland.

However, to learn more regarding the rumored games in the UGC mode, we will have to wait for official announcements by HoYoverse. We can expect further information regarding this new mode to be revealed during the Luna II special program, which is expected to take place on October 10, 2025, based on previous trends.

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Edited by Eswar Keshav
