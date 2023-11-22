Genshin Impact Unagi locations

Unagi, or Eel, is an uncommon creature found in different regions of Genshin Impact's Inazuma and Sumeru deserts. They are the primary source of Eel meat, used as an ingredient in various recipes across Teyvat. After debuting in the game through the v2.1 update, these little creatures of the water are exclusive to the multiple islands of Inazuma, alongside Sumeru's desert regions.

This article focuses on the exact locations of these creatures since they are required for images on Day 6 of the Graph Adversarial Technology Experimental Log event. The topic for the day is "Legless Wild Non-Fish Creatures", which pretty much sums up an Unagi.

Below are the locations of different types of Unagi found on the surface of Teyvat.

Genshin Impact location guide for Unagi

Unagi varies in types, as they can be found in different colors across corners of Teyvat. There are four types of Unagi in Genshin Impact, which are as follows:

Adorned Unagi

Deep Sea Unagi

Red-Finned Unagi

Quicksand Unagi

Except for the Quicksand Unagi, almost all the Unagi types can be found within the islands of Inazuma, especially in the Watatsumi Islands. This specific region is also home exclusively to the Red-Finned Unagi, while Narukami, Kannazuka, and Tsurumi have a couple each.

The map given below should provide pinpoint locations of the Unagi within Watatsumi Island.

Unagi locations in Watatsumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

As for the Quicksand Unagi, they were added alongside the desert regions of Sumeru after the 3.0 update. Locations include the Land of Upper Setekh, Hypostyle Desert, and the Desert of Hadramaveth.

While players only need ten reels for Day 6, it is always important to keep track of every single Eel in Teyvat, as Eel meat is used in recipes such as Grilled Unagi Fillet, Shimi Chazuke, and Unagi Chazuke.

The following images provide a clear idea of the locations of Quicksand Unagi within the desert of Sumeru.

Quicksand Unagi locations (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

An additional tip while trying to farm Unagi or take pictures of them is to have a Sayu, Kirara, or Yaoyao in your team. Doing so will keep the Eels in place and force them to hide themselves into the ground. Yamashiro Kenta is a vendor inside Ritou who sells Unagi Meat for 240 Mora.

Teleport waypoint in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

To start farming, you can spawn on the teleporter north of the Sangonomiya Shrine and head west towards the coast. Here, you will find six Red-Finned Unagi and three Adorned Unagi. The image of the teleporter has been given above.

Teleport waypoint beside Bourou Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, you can spawn on the teleporter right of the Bourou Village and head east. Within the scattered islands, you will find seven Red-Finned Unagi and four Adorned Unagi. The image of the teleporter has been given above.

Final location with four Adorned Unagi in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, spawn on the teleporter located directly northeast of the previous teleporter and head straight into the water upon spawning. You will find four Adorned Unagi under the water.