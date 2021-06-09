Genshin Impact update 1.6 release time, maintenance schedule, Klee banner, new redeem code and more

Genshin Impact will soon undergo its next major update, introducing players to version 1.6: Midsummer Island Adventure.

In this update, and only in this update, players will have access to a summer archipelago in Inazuma. Besides the new region, there’s plenty of new or updated content coming today, including a Klee rerun banner. This article therefore details today’s update schedule and the featured characters on Klee’s banner. As a bonus, there’s a new redeem code coming today.

Genshin Impact 1.6 release time and maintenance hours

When will Genshin Impact 1.6 be released?

Genshin Impact announced the release time of version 1.6 on their official community hub, HoYoLAB. As per their announcement, the Genshin Impact 1.6 update will be released at around 11:00 a.m. (UTC+8) on June 9th. For easy time conversions, refer to the list below:

Dear Travelers,



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/ShnK8JDyeG#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/0BJ4gLV — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

The release time is only an estimate. Genshin Impact always schedules five hours for maintenance, but it may end earlier or later than expected. When available, players should make sure to complete do their daily commissions and spend some Resin before maintenance hours.

Patch 1.6 maintenance hours

Maintenance will begin at 6:00 p.m. EST in America and at 6:00 a.m. (UTC+8) in Asia. During these maintenance hours, players will not be able to play the game.

For every hour of maintenance, players will be compensated with 60 Primogems. In the event that maintenance takes less than five hours, players will still receive 300 Primogems. The Primogems will be sent to the in-game mailbox where they will expire if unopened for 30 days.

As always, there’s just one small requirement to receive the downtime rewards. Players must be at least at Adventure Rank 5 by 6:00 a.m. (UTC+8) on June 9th to receive compensation.

Klee banner to arrive with Genshin Impact 1.6

Whenever Genshin Impact undergoes a major update, the event banners rotate. Klee, a character who hasn’t been in the gacha since November, will be the first featured 5-star in 1.6.

Klee is a 5-star character who wields a catalyst, attacking enemies with Pyro damage. She’s a good main DPS option, and she’s also one of the best explorers in the game.

Many players who want to summon Klee have a decision to make. Kazuha is also coming in version 1.6, and it will be hard to summon both without spending money. More players will likely gravitate to Kazuha, as he’s not only new, but he’s also the first character from Inazuma. However, players who need a great Pyro character should at least consider wishing for Klee.

There had been a lot of speculation on who the featured 4-star characters would be on Klee’s banner. The information is now official. Sucrose, Fischl, and Barbara will all have increased drop rates on the upcoming character event banner.

Most players already have these 4-star characters, but wishing for their powerful constellations is a good idea for players who use them.

New redeem code in Genshin Impact 1.6 update

Genshin Impact has released a new redeem code that can be used starting today, June 9th. The new redeem code is GenshinEpic.

Today is a big day for the Genshin Impact community, as Genshin Impact is also launching on Epic Games today. To celebrate the game’s debut on Epic Games, the Genshin Impact team is adding a new, limited-time redeem code.

Currently, the GenshinEpic code is yet to be activated. However, it’s confirmed to go active today. Therefore, the “GenshinEpic” code will likely be activated after the maintenance hours end, or perhaps at some point during maintenance.

How to use redeem codes

To enter this new redeem code, players must first launch Genshin Impact and open the in-game menu. Then, players should follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem code Click "Redeem Now" and the game will open a prompt to enter the code Enter the redeem code here and click "Exchange.”

After using the code, the rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. Players can then click “Claim” to move the reward items to their inventory.

As an alternative method, players can visit the Genshin Impact gift redeem page. Here, players need to sign into their Genshin Impact account and enter their server and Traveler’s nickname. After entering the redeem code here, the rewards will be on their way to the mailbox.

Redeem codes is one of the easiest ways to get free Primogems. However, they can expire quickly, sometimes in less than a day. To ensure free Primogems, players should enter the GenshinEpic code as soon as it’s active.

