Genshin Impact 1.6: How many Primogems are needed to unlock Klee from the next character banner?

Genshin Impact will release update 1.6 in just over a week, and Klee will once again appear in the new character event banner.

Klee was one of the first 5-star characters in Genshin Impact, but it’s now been over six months since players could summon her. Her banner is certainly due for an rerun. To help players decide whether they should summon her from the next character banner, this article explains how many Primogems are needed to ensure Klee joins the team.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: New update roadmap, Signora as a weekly boss, Ayaka and Electro traveler details

How many Primogems are needed to get Klee in Genshin Impact, with and without help from the pity system?

Klee’s summoning page (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Genshin Impact’s gacha banners implement something that players call “pity.” Pity refers to the amount of wishes made on a banner since the player’s last 5-star summon.

On the character event banners, players are guaranteed a 5-star character once every 90 wishes. So, a player who has saved up 89 pity points is going to get a 5-star on their next wish.

Pity carries over whenever the banners change. So a player who recently got Eula and made 10 extra wishes afterward will still have 10 pity points when the Klee banner is released.

Players can check their pity points by clicking the ‘History’ button on the banner. From there, they will just need to count how many wishes they’ve made since their last 5-star summon.

Of course, players don’t always get the featured character when they make their 5-star summons. Genshin Impact’s gacha system has a simple, luck-based formula for 5-star wishes.

For players who received the banner-featured character on their last 5-star summon, there is a 50/50 mechanic. This means that on their next 5-star summon, there is just a 50% chance of receiving the featured character again. If a player loses a 50/50 and doesn’t receive the featured character, their next five-star summon will always be the one who’s featured.

Also read: Genshin Impact Eula build guide: Best artifacts and weapons for DPS role

Primogems needed to guarantee Klee from Genshin Impact’s next character banner

Exchanging Primogems to wish on the character event banner (image via Genshin Impact)

Every wish costs 160 Primogems, so with absolutely no pity, these are the Primogem requirements for getting Klee:

Players need an absolute maximum of 180 wishes, or 28,800 Primogems, to guarantee Klee. However, players will only need this much if they lose a 50/50 on their first try. Players who enter 1.6 without facing a 50/50 will only need 90 wishes, or 14,400 Primogems.

This is quite a lot of Primogems to save, even without a 50/50. Thankfully, Genshin Impact has something called “soft pity” as well. This refers to the high chance of getting a 5-star once a player’s pity reaches the high 70s. Soft pity makes it very rare for players to need 90 wishes to get a 5-star character.

Someone simulated 1 billion rolls on genshin's gacha system and apparently there's a soft pity system. From your 75th roll onwards, your rate of getting a 5 star increases drastically up to 100% on the 90th roll. So if you're saving your 5 star pity, stop before the 75th roll. pic.twitter.com/pXOvjuXoSW — ًFUTURE RAIDEN HAVER (@Guardian_Yaksha) November 5, 2020

Considering soft pity, players may need just 11,200 Primogems, or 70 wishes, to get Klee. Or, if they lose a 50/50, players will need around 22,400 Primogems with lucky soft pity rates.

Players can also conserve Primogems by buying wishes from Paimon’s Bargains. By trading Stardust and Starglitter, players can get wishes without having to touch their Primogem collection.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's leaked story quest cutscene reveals how he got his vision in Inazuma